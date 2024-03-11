Take a culinary journey to North India with Mitron Cafe's new Dilli Se Mitron menu

North Indian cuisine has gained immense popularity and become a beloved culinary tradition all over the world. It is known for its rich variety of flavors, vibrant spices, and diverse culinary techniques that have captivated the taste buds of people across the globe. Recognizing the universal appeal of North Indian cuisine and the evolving culinary landscape of Mumbai, Mitron Cafe has introduced its latest menu - Dilli Se Mitron. This special offering is designed to take patrons on an unforgettable gastronomic journey through the heartland of North India, bringing the essence of Delhi and Punjab's culinary heritage to Mumbai. The menu has been curated to tantalize the senses and offer a truly authentic experience.
The menu features an enticing array of dishes such as Ghost Malai Ki Seekh, Ambarsari Machchi, Paneer Dhaniya Seekh, Rahra Meat, Ambala Tariwala Meat, Khumb Hara Pyaz, Amritsari Pindi Chollley, Kesari Kheer and Achari Soya Chap.
To complement these exquisite flavors, you can indulge in the refreshing Banta Shikanji mocktail, which is a modern twist on a North Indian favorite. Crafted with a hint of carbonation from their Banta Machine, this refreshing beverage offers a unique take on the traditional Shikanji.
Inspired by the rustic charm of the North Indian dhabas along NH 1, this special menu offers a variety of dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Vegan options are also available upon request. Each dish is thoughtfully curated to encompass the essence of North Indian cuisine, setting itself apart from Mitron Cafe's regular offerings. Initially introduced as a pop-up, the menu aims to create excitement and intrigue among all.
The new menu will be available for three months, following which select dishes will be integrated into the regular menu based on popular demand.