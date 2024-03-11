Take a culinary journey to North India with Mitron Cafe's new Dilli Se Mitron menu

North Indian cuisine has gained immense popularity and become a beloved culinary tradition all over the world. It is known for its rich variety of flavors, vibrant spices, and diverse culinary techniques that have captivated the taste buds of people across the globe. Recognizing the universal appeal of North Indian cuisine and the evolving culinary landscape of Mumbai, Mitron Cafe has introduced its latest menu - Dilli Se Mitron. This special offering is designed to take patrons on an unforgettable gastronomic journey through the heartland of North India, bringing the essence of Delhi and Punjab's culinary heritage to Mumbai. The menu has been curated to tantalize the senses and offer a truly authentic experience.