Thai Naam celebrates 4th anniversary with 'Thai Passport' interactive initiative

Four years ago, a taste of Thailand ignited the hearts of Mumbai. Thai Naam, a haven for authentic Thai cuisine, celebrated this incredible milestone with a celebration that bursts with flavor and fun. They launched a unique 'Thai Passport' initiative – a journey through taste – alongside introducing delectable new menu specials and refreshing mocktails.
The 'Thai Passport' is an innovative way for Thai Naam to engage with its customers and create a truly immersive dining experience. Upon arrival, guests will receive a 'Thai Passport' stamped with three empty slots. Throughout their visit, they can embark on a culinary adventure by trying specially curated menu items. Each time they order one of the dishes, they will receive a stamp on their passport.
The excitement builds as diners collect all three stamps. Once their passport is complete, they'll be rewarded with a complimentary dish, a delicious way to savor the diverse flavors of Thai cuisine. This interactive program will not only encourage exploration of the menu but also foster a sense of community and shared experience among diners.
Adding to the celebratory spirit, Thai Naam is also introducing a selection of delectable new menu specials. Diners can tantalize their taste buds with exciting dishes that capture the essence of Thai culinary traditions. Whether it's the aromatic curries, the vibrant stir-fries, or the succulent grilled specialties, these new additions promise to delight and surprise even the most seasoned Thai food enthusiasts.
Further enhancing the experience, the restaurant is also expanding its beverage menu with a selection of refreshing mocktails. These handcrafted concoctions will be the perfect complement to the bold and flavorful Thai dishes. Featuring exotic fruits, fragrant herbs, and unique spices, the new mocktails cater to those seeking a delightful and non-alcoholic beverage option.
"We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our patrons over the past four years," says Jawairia Merchant, Owner of Thai Naam. "The 'Thai Passport' program is our way of expressing our appreciation and offering a fun and interactive way to experience the best of Thai cuisine. We're confident that our new menu additions and refreshing mocktails will further elevate the dining experience at Thai Naam."