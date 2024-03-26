Thai Naam celebrates 4th anniversary with 'Thai Passport' interactive initiative

Four years ago, a taste of Thailand ignited the hearts of Mumbai. Thai Naam, a haven for authentic Thai cuisine, celebrated this incredible milestone with a celebration that bursts with flavor and fun. They launched a unique 'Thai Passport' initiative – a journey through taste – alongside introducing delectable new menu specials and refreshing mocktails.

The 'Thai Passport' is an innovative way for Thai Naam to engage with its customers and create a truly immersive dining experience. Upon arrival, guests will receive a 'Thai Passport' stamped with three empty slots. Throughout their visit, they can embark on a culinary adventure by trying specially curated menu items. Each time they order one of the dishes, they will receive a stamp on their passport.