This Mumbai diner celebrates two decades of joyous flavours

At the heart of Chembur lies Le Café, which opened its doors to the city twenty years ago and has been gaining unconditional love and support since then. As this cosy diner turned two decades, it is now inviting all foodies to be a part of the celebration which continues for a week. First up, 20 crowd-favourite dishes will be brought back on the menu. Further, if you turn 20 during the week, you get to enjoy a complimentary cake and be a part of the double celebrations at the diner. These apart, the anniversary special menu includes highlights like French Onion Soup, stuffed mushrooms, Quatre de Pizza, Beetroot Fettuccine, and Jamaican Spiced Rum Cake to name a few dishes.