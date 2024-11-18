Mumbai

This luxury diner in Mumbai celebrates vegan month with a fresh and flavourful menu

Celebrating the month of the emerging vegan cuisine, is One8 Commune, Mumbai, helmed by famous cricketer Virat Kohli. Available till November 30, this plant-based dining menu has been specially curated for the occasion and contains flavourful twists. From Broccoli Almond Soup and Crispy Rice Salad to Vegan Duck with Pancakes and Kale Fettucine or the Coconut Panna Cotta, you would find them all. Corporate Chef Agnibh Mudi, who is the brain behind this delicious menu states, “Our goal is to serve wholesome, flavorful dishes that support a sustainable lifestyle. We’re looking forward to our guests enjoying these delicious options.”

At One8 Commune

18/B, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai

Till November 30, 2024  

