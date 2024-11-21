Look out for a Peruvian cuisine takeover at this Mumbai restaurant

In what can be considered one of the most unique, luxurious and not-to-be-missed restaurant takeovers is the takeover by Peruvian Chef Julio Castillo at the Poco Loco Tapas and Bar in Mumbai. Known for its variety in Mexican and Spanish offerings, the Khar and South Bombay putlets would be hosting the takeover, a day each, on November 24 and 25.

Chef Castillo will be bringing his expertise on Peruvian Nikkei traditional cuisine through a especially curated menu which offers dishes like Panipuri Quinoa with Wakame Gum, Octopus Anticucho in Miso Sauce, Mushroom Gyozas in Passion Fruit Reduction and Crispy Causitas with Sichuan Chicken to name a few. Complementing the meal will be cocktails made with Peruvian white brandy Pisco. So, forget to taste Pisco Sour, Chilcano or Pichuncho Martini.