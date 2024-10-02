Mumbai gets its first Matcha Bar in Bandra

Inspired by the Wabi- Sabi philosophy of offering modern yet minimal aesthetic to its patrons, the Bar is also an experiential way of introducing the drink to non-coffee drinkers. With light pastel shades which resemble scenes from a Japanese tea –setting, the interiors transport you to Japan and yet make you feel at home.

On the menu are items like Matcha vanilla bean latte, Cookie and cream matcha latte, The Frozen matcha lemonade and Wild Berry Matcha Iced Tea. You can also sip on Fresh lime Matcha, Iced Matcha detox, to satisfy your health conscious taste cravings. For those who love to drink tea can check out a variety of Boba tea, Iced chai latte, elderflower Spritz, and more. To accompany the beverages are a range of dishes like Aunty Leena’s Spring Rolls, Matcha Fried Chicken, Samurai Pot rice, Dan Dan noodles, and more.

Located at Silvilla House, Chapel Road, Bandra (W)