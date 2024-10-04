Navratri specials to check out in Mumbai

Wondering what to get some delicious food during Navratri in Mumbai? Check out what's in store for you in the city this festive season!
Enjoy the vibrant culinary curation of Mool: Kitchen & Bar that celebrates tradition in every ingredient. The Navratri ki Thali has a set menu of delicious items including the refreshing drink Tropical Paradise, to appetizers like Sabudana Vada, Shakarkand aur kachaalu ki chaat, Khar, Samak rice pulao and Jhagora ki kheer to name a few.
Price Rs 1200 + per person
Get social this Navratri with friends and family with the special festive menu at the SOCIAL outlets in Mumbai and Pune. Get a blend of traditional flavours with a twist that would make them even more memorable. The Navratri Thali comprises Aloo jeera, crunchy makhana, Vrat special Samak Rice, and more. In addition to the thali, the expert chefs have also taken care of your diet should you be fasting. You can enjoy the Kuttu paneer pakoda, Navratri khichdi, and more. To conclude your meal, do not miss out on the Homemade Mix fruit ice cream.
Available till October 11 across all outlets.
Head over to Hornby’s Pavilion at ITC Grand Central for lunch and dinner with a holistic Satvik thali. Offering a perfect balance of traditional flavours paired with the festive flair, each thali has been curated by expert chefs keeping in mind the nutritious requirement during the festive days. This holistic vegetarian Thali uses all fresh ingredients and includes dishes like Papad, Aloo, Seera poori, and more.
Price Rs 1200+ per person. Available till October 11