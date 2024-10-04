Navratri specials to check out in Mumbai

Get social this Navratri with friends and family with the special festive menu at the SOCIAL outlets in Mumbai and Pune. Get a blend of traditional flavours with a twist that would make them even more memorable. The Navratri Thali comprises Aloo jeera, crunchy makhana, Vrat special Samak Rice, and more. In addition to the thali, the expert chefs have also taken care of your diet should you be fasting. You can enjoy the Kuttu paneer pakoda, Navratri khichdi, and more. To conclude your meal, do not miss out on the Homemade Mix fruit ice cream.

Available till October 11 across all outlets.