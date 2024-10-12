This iconic Mumbai restaurant takes you on a culinary Caribbean getaway

Dedicated to legendary musicians like Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan, Raasta Bombay founded by Joy Singh has undergone a complete transformation with its culinary offerings and ambience. This multi-level restaurant and bar in Mumbai, operation since 2016, now shifts its take on Caribbean inspired cuisine like never before.
The revamped diner now accommodates more people than before. Its rustic and earthy tones creates a free-Bohemian spirited energy which takes the eaters’s mind off their daily stress and focus on enjoying their present moment at the eatery.
On the menu are a delectable array of dishes like Fafa, Jambalaya, Cigar rolls, Caribbean chicken strips, Caribbean chicken curry, goat stew and more. To accompany the unique flavours are carefully handcrafted drinks like Devil’s Bay, Puerto Rico and Raasta rum punch along with a selection of coffees and soft beverages.
At 4th and 5th Floor, Rohan Plaza, Khar West, Mumbai