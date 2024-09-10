Modak Magic: Where to find gourmet Modak's in Mumbai?

Have you tasted the modak and its varieties during Ganesh Chaturthi? If you have liked the taste of it, then here are two places in Mumbai where you can get limited-edition gourmet Modak this festive season. Indulge gives you all the details.
Dreamy Fusion
For dessert lovers this fusion will be one of the innovative ones in store for you. Continuing with the tradition of serving Modak during Ganesh Chaturthi and combining it with latest trends of artisanal ice –creams, here’s Butterfly High offering you Modak ice cream. This dessert fuses classic flavours with a futuristic concept and gives you an innovative dish on the plate.
What: Modak Ice Cream
Where: Butterfly High, Mumbai (all outlets)
Price for two: Rs 2000
Whether you are serving to guests at home to presenting them as gifts to others, the Artisanal Modaks by Marriott Bonvoy is a treat one cannot forget. Each set consists of six unique varieties of the sweet treat. While Sweet beet and coconut is refreshing and vibrant; the Shahi pista is a luxurious offering of pistachios encapsulated in white chocolate. For chocolate lovers, the Hazelnut Praline is a must-try and Slow roasted nuts, organic Jaggery and 24 Karat Gold is an exquisite one that you will remember forever. Treating the taste buds of the coffee lovers is the Coorg Coffee while the gourmet lovers can cherish Kashmiri cashew & saffron.
What: Artisanal Modak
Where: The Westin Mumbai Garden City
When: till September 13, 2024
Price: Rs 1195+ (for 11 pieces)