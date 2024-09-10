Modak Magic: Where to find gourmet Modak's in Mumbai?

Whether you are serving to guests at home to presenting them as gifts to others, the Artisanal Modaks by Marriott Bonvoy is a treat one cannot forget. Each set consists of six unique varieties of the sweet treat. While Sweet beet and coconut is refreshing and vibrant; the Shahi pista is a luxurious offering of pistachios encapsulated in white chocolate. For chocolate lovers, the Hazelnut Praline is a must-try and Slow roasted nuts, organic Jaggery and 24 Karat Gold is an exquisite one that you will remember forever. Treating the taste buds of the coffee lovers is the Coorg Coffee while the gourmet lovers can cherish Kashmiri cashew & saffron.

What: Artisanal Modak

Where: The Westin Mumbai Garden City

When: till September 13, 2024

Price: Rs 1195+ (for 11 pieces)