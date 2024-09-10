Treat your loved ones to these festive special dishes this Ganesh Chaturthi

Method:

Stuffing

 Don’t overcook as the jaggery then hardens. Keep this coconut-jaggery filling aside and let it cool completely. On cooling, the mixture will thicken more.

 Stirring often, cook this mixture till the moisture from the jaggery begins to dry – about 7 to 9 minutes. Switch off the heat.

 The jaggery will melt first. Cook on a low heat and stir often.

 In a pan take Ghee and add poppy seeds. Keep heat to a low. Fry for some seconds till the poppy seeds start crackling.

 Grate the fresh Coconut and Jaggery in two seprate bowls and set aside.

Make Rice Flour Dough

 In a pan add 1.5 cups water, ¼ teaspoon oil or ghee and ¼ teaspoon salt. Keep it on the stovetop. Let this mixture come to a boil.

 Add 1 cup rice flour (150 grams). You can use Homemade Rice Flour or packaged flour. Make sure the rice flour is fresh and within its shelf period

 Quickly stir and mix the rice flour with the water. Stir till all the rice flour is mixed with the water. Switch off the heat.

 Remove the pan from the burner and keep on the workplace. Cover the pan with a lid for 4 to 5 minutes.

 Now take all the dough in a plate or thali or in a bowl. Gather the dough together and begin to knead it.The dough will be hot when you begin to knead. So spread some water on your palms and knead the dough.

 If you feel the dough looks dense or hard or dry, then just add a few teaspoons of warm water and continue to knead.

 Take a ball and flatten it with your fingers or on your palms, to a round disc or a shallow bowl shape to a medium thickness. You can apply ghee or oil in your palms, while flattening. You can keep the edges slightly thin and the center can be thick.

 Place a few teaspoons of the prepared stuffing in the center. Press the edges . You can also press the edges first and then place the stuffing.

Bring together all the edges and join them. Remove the extra portion of the dough from the top, if any. Shape and taper the top of the modak with your fingers.