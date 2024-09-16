This Mumbai diner takes you on a trip to Italy with its new menu

As the season changes outside, MOTODO, your beloved alfresco and pizzeria at Jio World Drive has a new menu. Inspired by the variety of food available in Italy, the latest drop called 'Novita Spread', takes you on a journey to Italy with new dishes and flavours. This seasonal menu is all about careful curation, vibrant and fresh flavours and an ambience which literally makes you want to say Mamma Mia!
Drawing from local and seasonal produce, the menu boasts of dishes like a selection of Anti-Pasti including spiced salumi and ricotta fritters along with smoked maple syrup drizzle; pumpkin and parmesan mousse dopio ravioli; Chilled roasted cauliflower soup with crispy cauliflower and much more.
If you would love to treat your stomach to some Italian goodness, then a visit here is a must!