Food Review: Café Corra — the one with a melange of flavours

After a long week of work, commute and vexation, all you and your friend(s) want to do is sit, talk and let out that frustration with every bite of food you take. But the biggest question in the history of decision-making arises — where to go? You want to have a soulful bowl of Ramen and delicious sushi while your friend wants a healthy salad and creamy pasta. Without a doubt, try café Corra in Andheri’s Oshiwara.



Café Corra and its long multi-cuisine menu, which is half the size of Rachel’s letter to Ross, includes everything. From hot and cold beverages, juices, smoothies, breakfast items, sandwiches and wraps, and salads to dishes from Italian, Asian, Indian, and Mexican cuisines. All in all, there’s something for everyone and every craving.

When we visited Café Corra, the first thing that caught our attention was its Bali-themed interiors. Something about the combination of wood, white, lots of plants and an open bar gives the place a cosy and aesthetically pleasing vibe. The outdoor seating with a gravel-laid path and ceiling lamps is a proper Instagrammable spot.



After fanning over the interiors, we started our culinary journey with a veg Ramen Bowl. Now, there are not a lot of cafes that serve good vegetarian ramen bowls, so we were very delighted after getting a flavourful one at Corra albeit with an Indian twist. We loved its spice level, the mushrooms, and the combination of it all. Next, we tried Hummus & Falafel Pockets with kuboos stuffed with crispy falafel. With its subtle flavours and moreish hummus, it is the perfect dish for a quick filling snack. From the array of dishes, next, we chose sushi. From Prawn Tempura Roll and Salmon Guacamole Roll to Black Rice Spinach & Corn Sushi, you can get a range of options to choose from. A couple of them are also available in Jain. We tried the Crunchy Munchy Veg Tempura Roll with a drizzle of Sriracha mayo and lived out our dream of using chopsticks like a pro.

If you like paneer, you can also try their Teriyaki Cottage Cheese Skewers, Thai Chilli Paneer and Paneer Taco. For Italian lovers, you can pick from a range of pizzas like Napoli, The Hulk, Holy Cheese, Meat Feast and Peri Peri Chicken pizza; Pastas like Fettuccini in pink, alfredo and truffle cream sauce, penne in Arrabiata and Paprika sauce, variants of Spaghetti and Ravioli and Risotto. There are Tacos and Quesadillas for Mexican cravings and a whole lot of other dishes for you to try out.

Coming to dessert, we loved their Baked Cheese Cake. It had the perfect combination of creaminess, crunchy crust, and freshness. The best way to end our day.



This is a place perfect for a group of people with diverse tastes, for someone who loves Instagrammable or eye-pleasing interiors or for someone who enjoys conversations and a fun time.



Where: Ekdant Society, New Link Rd, Oshiwara, Andheri West

Timings: 7.30 AM to 12.30 AM, Monday – Sunday

Meal for two: approximately INR 1,500 onwards



