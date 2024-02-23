Fashion designer Anushka Khanna and Neuma team up for a delectable collaboration

Fashion and food can come together to create some of the most innovative collaborations. Neuma, Karan Johar's luxurious European restaurant, has teamed up with Anushka Khanna, a renowned designer known for her dynamic designs and vibrant styles, to bring a limited edition range of fashionable desserts.

Drawing inspiration from Anushka Khanna’s new prêt collection and her philosophy of self-expression, the scrumptious desserts reflect the fine craftsmanship and intricate detailing they embody. With this partnership, Anushka merges her extraordinary talent in design elements and unique concepts with a love for sweet delicacies, colour bursts and creativity. The dessert collection which will only be available for a limited period features a 3 Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse prepared carefully with feuilletine crust and chocolate bark, a Berry Eton Mess a traditional British dessert made with Italian meringue shards and mascarpone and a Basque Cheesecake, an intentionally burnt cheesecake with a distinctive caramel note crafted with pistachio chocolate glaze and fresh strawberries.



"The very foundation of my label is to have beautifully crafted basics, those MVP separates in your wardrobe that you can style in unique ways to represent your own style identity. With dessert, it is similar, its artisanal ingredients of the highest quality make a dessert come alive. With this collaboration with Neuma, I decided to look at my favourite ingredients — rich velvety chocolate, fresh, bright, tropical fruits, and the crunch and texture of nuts to create three unique desserts that celebrate my love for colour, pattern and beauty in every form. I'm thrilled with how they turned out, they look great and taste even better!", said Anushka Khanna about this collaboration with Neuma.

Nestled in the quiet lanes of Colaba, Neuma awaits its patrons for an evening of luxury and extravagance. “This innovative collaboration is very special for us, as this is the first time we are partnering hospitality with the world of fashion. We are thrilled to include Anushka’s stylized range of desserts, thoughtfully curated by her and the Chef. The artisanal desserts are a wonderful addition to our menu,” said Gaurav Batra - Brand & Business Development Head of True Palate Hospitality.



On till March 20, 2024

Cost: Starts from INR 750



