Pa Pa Ya rings in the Chinese New Year with a feast fit for the Year of the Dragon
The new menu is available till February 29
Pa Pa Ya, a haven for pan-Asian cuisine, is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with a special menu across all its Mumbai locations. This menu blends traditional Chinese New Year flavours with modern flair, promising a flavorful adventure.
Embark on a culinary journey featuring delectable creations such as the mouthwatering Chiu Chou Potato, the tantalising Chicken Black Pepper, the succulent Lamb Chop with spicy sauce, and the aromatic Baby Cabbage Rice. Each dish is a symphony of flavours meticulously crafted to delight discerning palates.
To complement this gastronomic extravaganza, Pa Pa Ya introduces an array of exquisite beverages, including the Flaming Dragon, a fiery concoction that sets the stage for an unforgettable dining experience. Sip on the refreshing Chinese Fizz or indulge in the sophistication of the Beijing Old Fashioned, rounding out a celebration that goes beyond mere culinary delight.
“At Pa Pa Ya we have always offered a distinctive food experience. Our chefs have used expert techniques and the finest ingredients to create the limited edition Chinese New Year Menu for diners to have an authentic taste of China” said owner Zorawar Kalra.
On till February 29 | Monday to Thursday
