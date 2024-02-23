Pa Pa Ya rings in the Chinese New Year with a feast fit for the Year of the Dragon

Pa Pa Ya, a haven for pan-Asian cuisine, is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with a special menu across all its Mumbai locations. This menu blends traditional Chinese New Year flavours with modern flair, promising a flavorful adventure.

Embark on a culinary journey featuring delectable creations such as the mouthwatering Chiu Chou Potato, the tantalising Chicken Black Pepper, the succulent Lamb Chop with spicy sauce, and the aromatic Baby Cabbage Rice. Each dish is a symphony of flavours meticulously crafted to delight discerning palates.

To complement this gastronomic extravaganza, Pa Pa Ya introduces an array of exquisite beverages, including the Flaming Dragon, a fiery concoction that sets the stage for an unforgettable dining experience. Sip on the refreshing Chinese Fizz or indulge in the sophistication of the Beijing Old Fashioned, rounding out a celebration that goes beyond mere culinary delight.