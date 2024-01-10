Goa welcomes its latest European cuisine hotspot, O Lar, in Vagator

Located in the heart of the beautiful coastal town of Vagator, O Lar is a highly anticipated addition to Goa's vibrant culinary scene. The restaurant opened its doors in December 2023, offering a diverse range of Portuguese-inspired dishes that are meant for shared enjoyment and steeped in Mediterranean flavours. The name 'O Lar' translates to 'the home' in Portuguese, which is reflected not only in the menu design but also in the restaurant's decor and ambience. O Lar is the perfect destination for a complete culinary experience, with a selection of beverages that capture the subtle essence of European street flavours.

The interiors of O Lar offer a stunning mix of modern sophistication and cosy hues. The restaurant is located in a two-story grey building adorned with vintage Portuguese brick accents and its decor echoes the essence of island-inspired cuisine. It creates an atmosphere of intimacy, warmth, sophistication, and refinement while maintaining a playful and creatively charged ambience. The courtyard is decorated with carved walls and illuminated by candle-lit niches, evoking a sense of old-world romance and charm. Whether you want a quick cup of coffee or a carefully crafted cocktail, the bar on the first floor is eagerly awaiting your arrival.

The restaurant distinguishes itself by embracing the irresistible charm of comforting European cuisine. You can indulge in a variety of tastes and textures by trying some delightful dishes like the Bacon Wrapped Prawns, which feature succulent prawns enveloped in applewood smoked bacon, the robustly spiced and richly seasoned Lamb Adana, the ultimate beach favourite — Fried Chicken Burger, the Arayes Luhma which offers a flavorful blend of spiced minced meat encased in a crispy pita, and the Lasagna Primavera that creates a harmonious blend of comforting and satisfying flavours in each bite. The chefs have drawn inspiration from European and Middle-Eastern cuisines, creating a diverse and exciting array of options to cater to every taste. However, the real standout is the dessert selection, where the Triple Citrus Basque Cheesecake captivates visually and delights as a heavenly indulgence for your palate.

The mixologists at O Lar have created a menu that celebrates diversity and innovative blends. Their house-crafted drinks are an expression of the artistry and essence of O Lar, elevating every aspect of the dining experience. Athens is a tribute to the historical Greek capital, made with absinthe, olive-oil-washed tequila, and white wine reduction. Amalfi is an ode to the Italian town, known for its fresh lemons and limoncellos, made with limoncello, prosecco, and aperol. Goa is a refreshing cocktail that reflects the state's breezy tropical setting and rich Portuguese heritage, made from hibiscus vodka, coconut feni, and curry leaf cordial. The Miso Caramel Espresso Martini, which is a perfect blend of miso caramel sauce, freshly brewed espresso, coffee liquor, and vodka, and the Paper Plane, a fusion of bourbon, Aperol, amaro, and fresh lime, are two must-have modern classics. For non-alcoholic preferences, the O Lar Lemonade, starring black grapes and fresh lime soda, and the Sunset Spritz, featuring salted mandarin and ginger ale, are both inventive and refreshing options.

If you're in the mood for something indulgent, the Peanut Butter and Biscoff Thick Shake is the perfect choice. However, if you're looking for something adventurous and refreshing, the exquisite Honey Tiramisu Cold Brew should be your pick. Simply place your order, unwind, and enjoy the delightful beverages from the House of O Lar. Each drink encapsulates the essence of a European city, intertwining its history, art, and unique flavours.

