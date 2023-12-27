Goa's the perfect holiday destination

Whenever one thinks of a vacation, even after countless years, Goa is one of the first locations that pops up in one’s head. There is something about the place that just makes people return over and over again. Safe to say, this Goa trip went ahead as planned, unlike some that don’t go past the planning stage. Our purpose this time was to get a first-hand experience of three diverse properties spread across the whole of Goa.

Following an early morning flight, we landed in Goa at around 9 am. The sun was shining bright and there was a cool breeze, the kind of weather you expect to be greeted with when in Goa. We quickly sat on our ride to the first destination and made our way to Deltin Suites. Our ride to the hotel was very scenic, with greenery all around and multiple water bodies. We made it to Deltin Suites and following a smooth check-in process, found our way to the room. The hotel was located five minutes from Candolim beach and was styled in hues of yellow and brown. The first thing you notice after crossing the reception is the cozy courtyard, which also boasts a swimming pool.

Façade of Deltin Zuri

Once settled in our room, we rested for a while and then prepared to head to Caldin, one of the hotel’s restaurants, that specialises in Goan cuisine. Situated just beside the pool, the restaurant makes a perfect spot for sunny lunch. We began our meal with a couple of mocktails — Amchem Goem and Deltin’ojito. The former had kokum syrup, muddled mint leaves and lime wedges, fizzy lime and soda, while the latter had fresh lime and mint, demerara sugar and lemonade. Both were equally refreshing and our holiday was off to the perfect start.

We then ordered the Goan Beef Chilly, which was loaded with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and Goan spices. We loved every bit of the dish. For the main course, we decided to try steamed rice with caldin, which was kingfish cooked in a non-spicy yellowish Goan curry made using local masala. By this time, we were pretty much full and decided to get back to our room before the spa session. After an hour or so, we headed for our massage, which was very rejuvenating. We felt a lot lighter and were geared up for the rest of the day.

We decided to laze around for the rest of the evening until around 8.30 pm, when we decided it was time for us to visit Deltin Royale. This is Asia’s largest luxury gaming and entertainment destination. With live entertainment and multiple restaurants inside it, this ship should be a must visit during your next Goa trip. The ship comes alive at night. Spread across five floors, the casino was jam-packed. We headed to Whiskys, their VIP lounge, that has multiple packages with an Alal Carte system, for a quick drink and dinner. To begin with, we ordered a Gin & Tonic along with Malibu with Sprite. As the drinks arrived on the table, we ordered some finger food. These included garlic prawns, fish tikka, chicken lollipop and paneer tikka. The experience of dining in a luxury gaming ship is one worth experiencing. You come across lots of tensed faces, a lot of happy faces and a lot of adrenaline all around you, in general.

Sky Deck at Deltin Royale

We then made our way back to Deltin Suites and called it a day. We woke up by 8.30 am and headed down to Vegas, their multi-cuisine restaurant. The first thing we ordered were a couple of cappuccinos. As they came to our table, we headed to check out the breakfast buffet. With an array of options available, we chose to go for poori and chole. We also ordered a Cinnamon French Toast and a glass of pineapple juice. The perfect breakfast in so many delicious ways.

Our next order of business was to visit Deltin Zuri, a world class casino in South Goa, situated inside

the Zuri White Sands Resort.

Following a tour of the casino, which had a number of games, we headed to Varca beach. The beach was pretty empty and we walked barefoot on the sand, taking in the cool breeze and looking at the endless water. We wished to stay for long but had to head back to the hotel for the rest of the day.

Seafood delights

The rest of the day passed by quickly and we were now ready for dinner, where we had a steak along with some mashed potatoes and vegetables. The dinner was fulfilling and tasty. Next day we checked-out and prepared ourselves to go back to our busy routine. The experience at Deltin’s properties was a much-needed break for us and we are sure we will be back soon to experience their hospitality once more.

INR 6,000 onwards. Across Goa.

