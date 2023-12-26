Indulge in festive bliss: Check out these enchanting Christmas and New Year escapes

We have curated a mesmerising array of destinations for those seeking the perfect holiday retreat this festive season. From sun-kissed shores to cultural richness, the handpicked selection offers a blend of serenity and adventure.

1. Bay of Islands, New Zealand: Embark on a unique Christmas adventure in New Zealand’s Bay of Islands. Discover secluded beaches, quaint towns, and lush forests. Engage in water activities, relish fresh seafood and local wines, and create enduring memories in the Kiwi paradise.

Also read: What's new in luxury travel in California

2. French Polynesia, France: For a romantic Christmas, escape to French Polynesia. Luxuriate in overwater bungalows with breathtaking lagoon views, explore coral gardens through snorkeling and savor delectable French cuisine. Indulge in traditional Polynesian spa experiences and explore local markets filled with handmade crafts and tropical delights.

3. Maldives: Find your paradise in the Maldives, a collection of captivating islands adorned with overwater bungalows and pristine beaches. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear lagoons for snorkeling, or simply revel in the luxury of private resorts. The Maldives promises an intimate and romantic retreat surrounded by unparalleled natural beauty.

4. Swiss Alps: Experience the magic of Christmas in the Swiss Alps, offering world-class skiing, horse-drawn carriage rides, and luxurious chalets with panoramic mountain views. Delight in Swiss fondue and hot chocolate by the fireplace, and explore charming Christmas markets for festive treats.

Also read: Christmas Getaway: Check out these 10 unconventional destinations for festive magic

5. Lapland, Finland: Capture the enchantment of the Northern Lights, meet Santa in Rovaniemi, and engage in festive activities. Stay in glass igloos for a unique starlit view and explore traditional Finnish Christmas markets for local crafts and treats.