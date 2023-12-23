What's new in luxury travel in California

California, a haven for dreamers, invites you to indulge in opulence during your vacation. From chic boutique hotels to Michelin-starred dining experiences, the state promises a cornucopia of new luxury adventures.

Imperial Charm in Amador: Discover the allure of the newly renovated Imperial Hotel in Amador. Nestled in Sierra Gold Country, this intimate six-room boutique hotel seamlessly blends modern style with the historic charm of the 1870s red brick structure.

Napa's Culinary Gem - Bravo Charlie: Delight in the perfect fusion of food and wine at Napa's hottest new restaurant, Charlie's. Helmed by Chef Elliot Bell, an alumnus of the renowned French Laundry, indulge in exquisitely crafted seasonal dishes showcasing the region's bounty.

Culinary Journey at Silverado Resort: Uncover the secrets of culinary perfection with the Garden Hour at Napa's Silverado Resort. Led by Chef Patrick Prager, guests embark on a journey from roots to glass, exploring the resort's culinary gardens while enjoying cocktails and small bites inspired by nature.

SLO CAL Laid-back Luxury: Experience laid-back luxury in SLO CAL with a helicopter wine-tasting tour in Paso Robles or a luxurious yacht excursion departing from Morro Bay Harbor onto the Pacific Ocean.

Kirkwood Collection's Palm Springs Gems: The Kirkwood Collection acquired three historic hotels in downtown Palm Springs, including La Serena Villas, Del Marcos Hotel, and The Three Fifty Hotel, offering luxury amenities and mid-century modern vibes.

Vienza at Europa Village - Temecula Valley's Italian Flair: Transport yourself to Italy at Vienza at Europa Village in Temecula Valley. Set to open in 2024, it brings la dolce vita with a winery (opening in 2023), a hotel, a restaurant, and a luxury spa.

Beverly Hills Culinary Renaissance: Beverly Hills experiences a culinary renaissance with Chef Daniel Boulud's first West Coast restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental Residences, joining other new openings like Dante, La Dolce Vita, Funke, Sushi Note Omakase, and Sur Le Vert wine bar.