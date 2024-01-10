Juhu's Cafe 49 launches a strawberry-inspired culinary celebration

Add a burst of pink to your dining experience this month as Cafe 49 in Juhu unveils its Strawberry Menu.



Embark on a delicious adventure with Cafe 49's diverse Strawberry Menu, which features tempting options such as warm and creamy cheese fondue, heavenly chocolate fondue, fresh strawberry desserts, and their Signature hot chocolate. Inspired by the arrival of ruby-eyed strawberries in the market, Chef Specials such as the Fresh Strawberry Salad are also available, made with roasted walnuts, baby spinach, feta cheese, and a homemade honey-mustard dressing. Indulge in delightful creations like Strawberry and Cream Cheese Mille-Feuille, Strawberry Rocky Road Brownie, and the irresistible Le Fraiser Dessert Tub.

Discover the delightful treats from the in-house bakery at 49 Baker’s Avenue. They offer a variety of mouth-watering options such as Strawberry Nutella, Strawberry Dark Belgian, Strawberry Baked Cheesecake, and Strawberry Fresh Cream Pastries. For a more extravagant experience, you can try their dessert tubs like Strawberry Cream Cheese, Strawberry Dark Belgian, and Strawberry Nutella. If you're in a hurry, don't miss out on the Strawberry Coconut Mousse or Strawberry Chocolate Fudge Cookies, which are perfectly complemented with their holiday-flavored coffees and lattes.

Cafe 49 is well-known for its delightful festive hampers. This season, they are offering a special Strawberry Gift Basket which contains a dessert jar of your choice, a box of six chocolate-coated strawberries, sourdough bread with homemade strawberry jam or flavoured cream cheese, and a selection of freshly baked cookies.

Cost of Strawberry Gift Basket: INR 1,200

Where: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai - 400049

When: 11 am to 11 pm



