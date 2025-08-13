Celebrate Parsi New Year with these culinary treats in Mumbai

Here are some special culinary treats during the Parsi New Year that you should not miss out on, when in Mumbai. From celebrating with friends and family to gifting with a boxful of sweetness, or simply walking in to taste how Parsi food is, here’s what Mumbai eateries are up to.

Home Chefs Unite

If you head over to Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Mumbai Garden City, then be prepared to be greeted by Parsi flavours at its roots. In collaboration with the Culinary Queens, a group of Parsi home-cooks from Surat, the restaurant brings together a curated menu spread across days and timings that would ensure everyone gets a slice of authentic Parsi flavours.

The week-long celebration, which has already begun, will culminate during the Parsi New Year, which also falls under the Indian Independence Day 2025 weekend. In fact, the chefs will be mentored by Chef Sunil Gangwal, who helps put together the flavours for every palate.

The special menu will comprise Patra ni Macchi, Salli Boti, Rose Sharbat, Lagan nu Custard spreading over fish, meat, drinks and desserts. Each dish has a narrative behind it, from the evolution to the dish itself to the sourcing of the ingredients; and it is these narratives that make it all the more desirable to dig into a Parsi platter.

Available for Dinner buffet (7 pm – 11 pm) / brunch 12:30 pm – 4 pm (Aug 15 and 17)

Price: Rs 3699 + (Brunch) / Rs 3200+ (Dinner)