Celebrate Parsi New Year with these culinary treats in Mumbai

If you have ever been curious about Parsi food, then it is much more than Dhansak or Patrani Macchi. This Parsi New Year, savour the hand-made and hand crafted delicacies of Parsi culture at various eateries in Mumbai.
Here are some special culinary treats during the Parsi New Year that you should not miss out on, when in Mumbai. From celebrating with friends and family to gifting with a boxful of sweetness, or simply walking in to taste how Parsi food is, here’s what Mumbai eateries are up to.
Home Chefs Unite
If you head over to Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Mumbai Garden City, then be prepared to be greeted by Parsi flavours at its roots. In collaboration with the Culinary Queens, a group of Parsi home-cooks from Surat, the restaurant brings together a curated menu spread across days and timings that would ensure everyone gets a slice of authentic Parsi flavours.
The week-long celebration, which has already begun, will culminate during the Parsi New Year, which also falls under the Indian Independence Day 2025 weekend. In fact, the chefs will be mentored by Chef Sunil Gangwal, who helps put together the flavours for every palate.
The special menu will comprise Patra ni Macchi, Salli Boti, Rose Sharbat, Lagan nu Custard spreading over fish, meat, drinks and desserts. Each dish has a narrative behind it, from the evolution to the dish itself to the sourcing of the ingredients; and it is these narratives that make it all the more desirable to dig into a Parsi platter.
Available for Dinner buffet (7 pm – 11 pm) / brunch 12:30 pm – 4 pm (Aug 15 and 17)
Price: Rs 3699 + (Brunch) / Rs 3200+ (Dinner)
Navroz menu, you need to savour
Gallops in Mumbai is all set to welcome the Parsi New Year with an almost month-long limited edition menu serving Parsi delicacies. The menu upholds the variety of culinary influences that find striking reflection through the Parsi meals. Right from Indian influences to the western ones, which make up the community’s unique culinary journey, would be available for the people of Mumbai to savour. What more, keeping in mind that consumption patterns are changing; certain modern twists can also be seen in the menu; however the flavours have been kept as authentic as possible. What would greet you on the plate are dishes like Pestonji’s Chutney Pattice, green chutney that add a tang to the fried and savoury potato mash cups; Aflatoon Akhuri, spiced scrambled egg; Dhan Dar Prawn Patio, a wholesome meal of white rice, yellow dal and fresh prawns in a sweet and sour gravy and more. For desserts are Kulfi and Dudh na Puff, a frothy milk delight.
Available a la carte till August 24, 2024 between noon to 11:45 pm
Desserts you can’t resist
For over a century, the Parsi Dairy Farm has been the hub for Parsi special delicacies, especially desserts. No matter the occasion a box full of mithai is a must when it comes to gifting during celebrations. This time, rediscover the Parsi kitchens through its desserts. Celebrate culinary craftsmanship with Sutarfeni, where each hand-pulled dough strands are flavoured with cardamom and topped off with nuts; the fish-like dessert, Mawa Boi which has evolved to a cultural status during the Parsi New Year; and The Barela Peda, a sweetened milk dessert which is commonly seen on the plates during festivities.
Available during the Parsi New Year