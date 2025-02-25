Flatter your taste buds with these Sizzling Platters at this Mumbai restaurant

Mumbai

Indulge in veggies, meats and seafood specials at The Oriental Blossom at Hotel Marine Plaza
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

If you love to hear the crackle of coal and butter and the aroma of the meat and veggies wafting in the air before the food even arrives at your table, then this Sizzler Platter Menu at The Oriental Blossom at Hotel Marine Plaza is a must-visit for you. For those who prefer vegetarian meals can enjoy a platter full of seasonal grilled vegetables; while the non-vegetarians can opt for the Chicken Sizzling Platter or the Australian Lamb Chops, or the Lamb Sizzling Platter. Seafood lovers would not be missing out on anything with as the Pomfret Sizzling Platter and the Fish & Prawns Sizzling Platter are also available to flatter their taste buds.  

What: Sizzling Platter Menu

Where: The Oriental Blossom, Hotel Marine Plaza

Address: 29, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai

