Savour the flavours of Kolhapur at this weekend resort from Mumbai

Dive into the goodness of Vegetable Kolhapuri with its spice and aromatic flavours or dig into the fiery rustic masala of the Kombadi Tambda Rassa, a chicken curry at the Kolhapuri Zaika introduced every Fridays from today at The Square, Novotel Imagicaa.

Familiarising the audience with the rich flavours of this Maharashtrian region, this specially curated feast would bring the world closer to the taste of Kolhapuri cuisine. Dishes like Kolhapuri Mutton Tambda Rassa, succulent mutton slow cooked in a signature red gravy or Dal Amti, a tangy lentil; or Vegetable Maratha, are just some of the few culinary delights awaiting you.