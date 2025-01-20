This newly opened fine diner in Santacruz, Mumbai is extravagant and whimsical

Enter a world of fine dining and whimsical flamingo’s as Blah Santacruz opens its doors to the public. This brunch café and bar co-founded by Niketa P Sharma, Dilip Rawat, Anikta P Sharma and Yogesh Rawat exudes luxury and aesthetics from every corner. A 4400 sq. ft space, it’s all about intimate dinners, brunch lovers, cocktail enthusiasts and for anyone who prefers to enjoy a quiet and relaxing experiential meal.

This two-storey wonder has been designed by Keith Menon and takes the visitor on a whimsical journey with a keyhole entryway, vintage bar with glass chandeliers lined along the way, staircase adorned by bold and artistic frames, life sizes Flamingo, and much more.