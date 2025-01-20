This newly opened fine diner in Santacruz, Mumbai is extravagant and whimsical

Enter a world of fine dining and whimsical flamingo’s as Blah Santacruz opens its doors to the public. This brunch café and bar co-founded by Niketa P Sharma, Dilip Rawat, Anikta P Sharma and Yogesh Rawat exudes luxury and aesthetics from every corner. A 4400 sq. ft space, it’s all about intimate dinners, brunch lovers, cocktail enthusiasts and for anyone who prefers to enjoy a quiet and relaxing experiential meal.
This two-storey wonder has been designed by Keith Menon and takes the visitor on a whimsical journey with a keyhole entryway, vintage bar with glass chandeliers lined along the way, staircase adorned by bold and artistic frames, life sizes Flamingo, and much more.
The extensive menu has been carefully curated by Chef Rahul Desai, which comprise Avocado and Feta Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Salmon Bagel, Thai Style Watermelon & Feta Vodka Infused Salad, Flamingo Dragon Sushi, Tofu & Turnip Cake in Lemongrass Coconut Sauce, Truffle Mushroom Toast, Coconut Pancakes with tropical fruit compote. Wood-Fired Neapolitan-Style Pizzas, Javanese Curry with Jasmine Rice, Gochujang Grilled Chicken with Citrus Butter, and Malai Kofte, Mathaniya Mirch Curry, Signature Drunken Noodles are also popular choices for main course. And of course, no meal is complete without desserts so one can choose from Pistachio & Orange Tres Leches, Philadelphia Cheesecake and the 70% Callebaut Chocolate Mousse among others.
Blah also offers a fine range of cocktail to go along with the food. Choices like Oxeye Fizz, La Neta, Kushi Sabishi, Aragma, Paan Bomb, or Madeleine reflect upon the global curation that not only complements the hearty flavours in the food menu but also offers something that suits everybody’s tastes.
Address: Blah Santacruz, 1st and 2nd Floor, Krishna Heritage, Linking Rd, Santacruz (West)
Timings: 12 noon to 1:00 am
Price for two: Rs 2,200+