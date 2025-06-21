Here’s a new resto–bar set to open in a Mumbai diner

Mumbai’s food scene is greeted with a stunning new addition in the form of NOX, an innovative European and Mediterranean restaurant overlooking the tranquil Powai Lake. Spread across 9,800 sq ft of roof space, this rooftop haven offers an invigorating experience where vibrant global cuisine is complemented by chic décor and spectacular vistas.

What can you expect on the menu?

NOX’s open kitchen, led by Chef de Cuisine Niyaz Mansuri, features an animated menu. Diners can travel on a gastronomic odyssey with the Spiced Mediterranean Prawns, Gambero Picante; the rustic Calzone filled with broccolini and creamy ricotta; or the aromatic Risotto Funghi di Bosco, infused with wild forest mushrooms. The desserts are also creative, with Lemune providing a citrus jelly that is infused with mint and rested in a crispy chocolate frame.

Above the culinary delights, NOX takes the drinking experience to a higher level with its creative cocktails. The bar menu, separated into ‘Above the Sky’ and ‘Beyond the Lake’, is inspired by the venue’s skyward and lake–facing location. Signature drinks are the Capella, a saffron–date honey–infused whisky, and the Denebola, a gin–based curry leaf and cardamom drink. A mezcal–based bold Negroni with a cutting chai twist sets forth an engaging blend of local and international techniques.