Catch the India vs New Zealand match at these big screens in Mumbai

Gather your gang, munch on your favourite snack, and cheer for the teams!
Representative Image
Representative Image Pexels

It's match day Sunday! As the world gears up for India vs New Zealand cricket finals, here are some restaurants in and around Mumbai that you can head over to with your friends and enjoy the engaging match along with delectable dishes and drinks by your side.

Representative Image
Check out how this Mumbai fine diner celebrates International Women's Day through a special menu

1. Rude Lounge

Representative Image
Representative Image Pexels

Make sure your gang reserves a seat to catch the India vs New Zealand finals on the LED screens at Rude Lounge in Belapur, Powai and Malad outlets. Cheer for the team with your squads, sit back and enjoy while feasting over delectable dishes and drinks. The fun starts at 2:30 pm onwards.

Where: Rude Lounge, all outlets

When: 2:30 pm onwards IST

2. ViVi

ViVi
ViVi

What better way to spend your Sunday indulging in the India vs New Zealand cricket finals by the poolside at ViVi? A signature destination in Mumbai where coffee meets cocktails, check out the best gourmet bites like pizzas and pastas over handcrafted cocktails, mocktails or coffee. Let this Italian Bar and Kitchen be your Sunday destination for the match.

Where: ViVi, Thane West

When: 2:30 pm onwards IST

Representative Image
This fine-diner at the Mumbai airport has an all-new look and menu!

3. Pantree

Representative Image
Representative Image Pexels

If you want to hit a long drive on Sunday with your friends and enjoy the India vs New Zealand cricket finals on the Mumbai-Goa Highway then check out Pantree at Nesstay. Set against nature, this restaurant offers you a relaxed ambiance, great food and refreshing drinks. If you are planning that game-day meet-up adventure, then this is the best route to take.

Where: Pantree at Nesstay, Panvel

When: 2:30 pm onwards IST

Prior reservation required for large groups

4. Cafe Out of the Blue 

Cafe Out of the Blue
Cafe Out of the Blue

Here’s another cosy and luxurious place to visit if you want to catch the ICC Championship finals. Enjoy the match on big screen while munching on some delicious dishes from the café. What more, you are also just in time for the notable Sunday Brunch so that’s a double win.

Where: Café out of the Blue, Khar

When: 2:30 pm onwards IST

5. Hitchki

Hitchki
Hitchki

Do not miss any intense moments and match highlights while you watch the game on a high-definition screen with your friends and family. Rooted in high energy, Hitchki offers you to watch the match on big screen and enjoy the game over glasses of premium beverages and gourmet bites.

Where: Hitchki, all outlets

6. Irish House

Catch the Irish House’s offers on every move related to the India vs New Zealand finals! Not only do you get to witness the magic of the stadium on the big screen but also get exclusive offers by just wearing the jersey, or for every wicket taken. Here’s one experience that you really do not want to miss.

Where: The Irish House, all outlets  

7. Lord of the Drinks

Get ready to experience high voltage excitement as you walk in to the Lord of the Drinks to watch the India vs New Zealand finals. Witness the magic of seeing the match live on big screen surrounded by friends and family and of course a cheerful like-minded crowd. Bite into signature snacks or have a full plate main course along with beverages that compliment the food and the mood.

Where: Lord of the Drinks, Worli

mumbai
Food
India vs New Zealand match
Cricket Match with Food

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com