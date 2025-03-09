Catch the India vs New Zealand match at these big screens in Mumbai

It's match day Sunday! As the world gears up for India vs New Zealand cricket finals, here are some restaurants in and around Mumbai that you can head over to with your friends and enjoy the engaging match along with delectable dishes and drinks by your side.
Make sure your gang reserves a seat to catch the India vs New Zealand finals on the LED screens at Rude Lounge in Belapur, Powai and Malad outlets. Cheer for the team with your squads, sit back and enjoy while feasting over delectable dishes and drinks. The fun starts at 2:30 pm onwards.
Where: Rude Lounge, all outlets
When: 2:30 pm onwards IST
What better way to spend your Sunday indulging in the India vs New Zealand cricket finals by the poolside at ViVi? A signature destination in Mumbai where coffee meets cocktails, check out the best gourmet bites like pizzas and pastas over handcrafted cocktails, mocktails or coffee. Let this Italian Bar and Kitchen be your Sunday destination for the match.
Where: ViVi, Thane West
When: 2:30 pm onwards IST
If you want to hit a long drive on Sunday with your friends and enjoy the India vs New Zealand cricket finals on the Mumbai-Goa Highway then check out Pantree at Nesstay. Set against nature, this restaurant offers you a relaxed ambiance, great food and refreshing drinks. If you are planning that game-day meet-up adventure, then this is the best route to take.
Where: Pantree at Nesstay, Panvel
When: 2:30 pm onwards IST
Prior reservation required for large groups
Here’s another cosy and luxurious place to visit if you want to catch the ICC Championship finals. Enjoy the match on big screen while munching on some delicious dishes from the café. What more, you are also just in time for the notable Sunday Brunch so that’s a double win.
Where: Café out of the Blue, Khar
When: 2:30 pm onwards IST
Do not miss any intense moments and match highlights while you watch the game on a high-definition screen with your friends and family. Rooted in high energy, Hitchki offers you to watch the match on big screen and enjoy the game over glasses of premium beverages and gourmet bites.
Where: Hitchki, all outlets
Catch the Irish House’s offers on every move related to the India vs New Zealand finals! Not only do you get to witness the magic of the stadium on the big screen but also get exclusive offers by just wearing the jersey, or for every wicket taken. Here’s one experience that you really do not want to miss.
Where: The Irish House, all outlets
Get ready to experience high voltage excitement as you walk in to the Lord of the Drinks to watch the India vs New Zealand finals. Witness the magic of seeing the match live on big screen surrounded by friends and family and of course a cheerful like-minded crowd. Bite into signature snacks or have a full plate main course along with beverages that compliment the food and the mood.
Where: Lord of the Drinks, Worli