Here’s why you should visit Mercii, Arpita Khan Sharma’s newly opened restaurant in Mumbai

Arpita Khan Sharma gifts Mumbai its latest fine diner called Mercii. This European dining destination has just opened doors to public in Khar and is a collaboration between Arpita and Ketul and Gaurav Parikh, Anuj and Vicky Chugh. The name Mercii meaning thank you in French is a reflection of the hospitality that runs in her family combined with her extensive travels across Europe. Arpita shares her excietement in words, "I wanted to create a place where every guest feels like they're stepping into a warm embrace, where the simple act of sharing a meal becomes a meaningful experience. Mercii is my way of extending a sincere 'thank you' to Mumbai, to every individual who walks through our doors, and to the beautiful journey that has led us here."