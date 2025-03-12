Here’s why you should visit Mercii, Arpita Khan Sharma’s newly opened restaurant in Mumbai

Arpita Khan Sharma gifts Mumbai its latest fine diner called Mercii. This European dining destination has just opened doors to public in Khar and is a collaboration between Arpita and Ketul and Gaurav Parikh, Anuj and Vicky Chugh. The name Mercii meaning thank you in French is a reflection of the hospitality that runs in her family combined with her extensive travels across Europe. Arpita shares her excietement in words, "I wanted to create a place where every guest feels like they're stepping into a warm embrace, where the simple act of sharing a meal becomes a meaningful experience. Mercii is my way of extending a sincere 'thank you' to Mumbai, to every individual who walks through our doors, and to the beautiful journey that has led us here."
What to experience inside Arpita Khan Sharma's newly opened restaurant Mercii in Mumbai?
Once you step inside Mercii you are engulfed in an ambiance which redefines elegance. The interiors are warm, soothing, welcoming and inviting all at once. The lighting sets the mood along with the plush seating which enables the guests to make themselves cosy for the duration of their visit. Within a massive 9000 sq ft. area, one can experience a transition through artistry in décor and craftsmanship where one can experience the versatility of the sky through the interior designs and lighting transition from day to night making the space intimate and blend in with every occasion during any time of the day.
The same artistry is also reflected when it comes to positioning the menu which has been ideated by group culinary director Dennis Koll. The signature dishes at Mercii includes Matar Hummus and Lavash Chaat, Parmesan Charred Broccoli, Crispy Salmon Rice, Mushroom Chai, ‘Mercii Surprise’ , Tuna Tartar, Coco Lobster, Crab Ravioli, Hazelnut Tiramisu, and Pavlova to name a few.
The sophistication is extended to its carefully handcrafted cocktail program which includes a master-fusion to make dreamy concoctions like Modern Classic, Retro Classic, Mercii Rocher, Holy Biscoff, Smoky Terrain, TNT, Cocktail Le Tresor and more. It is interesting to note how common flavours, especially some which are dessert regulars have been meticulously fused with alcohol to make unforgettable sips.
Price for two (approx.):Rs 4000+ (without alcohol)
Address: Mercii, 81 Crest Linking Road, Santacruz (West), Mumbai