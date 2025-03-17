Savour the flavours of Parsi cuisine at this Navroz celebration in Mumbai

The Sidhwas are well known for their understanding of home-cooked food. Hence, the duo bring to the table a symphony of bold aromatic flavours which blend the finest spices and fresh quality ingredients coupled with ancestral techniques of food preparation which makes the dishes stand out. Through each dish, which has its own story to tell, they highlight the cuisine and culture of an entire community.

Some of the dishes available on the menu include Prawn cocktail pulao, a fragrant rice prepration with the sweetness of prawns and aroma of mixed spices; Papeta per eedu, made with sliced potatoes and softly cooked eggs in subtle seasonings; the traditional Chicken Dhansak which cannot be given a miss; and Parsi-style dal to name a few.