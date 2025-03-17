Mumbai

Savour the flavours of Parsi cuisine at this Navroz celebration in Mumbai

Check out how this luxury hotel in Mumbai brings in Parsi flavours for its Navroz celebrations
The Parsi food festival is on at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
The Parsi food festival is on at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Get ready for a memorable and immersive exploration of Parsi cuisine at the Lotus Café in JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. The spirit of Parsi Kitchens and homemade food is brought to life by Chefs Parvez Sidhwa and  Benaifer Sidhwa from Bee’s Kitchen till March 23 which celebrates the essence of Navroz.

The Parsi food festival is on at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
This dining outlet brings the 90’s drive-in experience to Mumbai

What is on the plate for Navroz celebrations at this luxury restaurant in Mumbai?

The Sidhwas are well known for their understanding of home-cooked food. Hence, the duo bring to the table a symphony of bold aromatic flavours which blend the finest spices and fresh quality ingredients coupled with ancestral techniques of food preparation which makes the dishes stand out. Through each dish, which has its own story to tell, they highlight the cuisine and culture of an entire community.

Some of the dishes available on the menu include Prawn cocktail pulao, a fragrant rice prepration with the sweetness of prawns and aroma of mixed spices; Papeta per eedu, made with sliced potatoes and softly cooked eggs in subtle seasonings; the traditional Chicken Dhansak which cannot be given a miss; and Parsi-style dal to name a few.

The Parsi food festival is on at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
This fine diner in Mumbai announces delectable new additions to its menu

What: The Parsi Flavour Punch

Where: Lotus Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

When: till March 23

Time: 7 pm onwards

Price per person: Rs 3000+

mumbai
Food
Food Festival
Navroz
Parsi Food Festival in Mumbai

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com