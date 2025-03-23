Eid special menus around Mumbai that should be on your list

Celebrating Eid in Mumbai? Here's a round-up of Eid special menus around town that you should not miss.
If you want to have a quiet meal with your closest ones at home and order in the food, then check out House of Biryan's meal boxes including Biryani, kebabs, and desserts which allow you to have a tension -free and hassle -free celebration.
Available online.
Fit for a royal celebration the delicacies at Persian Darbar include Raan-E-Sikandari, Nalli Nihari, Zafrani Gosht Biryani and Sheer-E-Firdaus (a dessert that should definitely be on the plate).
Available at all outlets.
Feel the magic of Ramadan at Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar where you get the festive vibe the moment you step in. That coupled with the flavours and aroma of Biryani, Kebabs, Haleem, and Sheermal is definitely a feast you do not want to miss.
Available at all outlets.
Looking for a cosy setting to break your fast? Then check out Bademiyan which caters to vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences with ample choices. from kebabs, curries, biryanis and delectable desserts, this is one spot that must be on the list.
Available at Bandra, Fort and Colaba outlets.
Check out the Dawaat-E-Iftar which is a carefully curated meal including stuffed dates, seasonal fruits, vegetables, baked pita, kebabs, and more which reflects their core essence of Middle Eastern cuisine.
Available in all Bayroute outlets. Starting at Rs 1345+ onwards.
Kebabs and Kurries at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai is all set to welcome you for a grand feast this Eid. Witness age-old traditions come together with authentic recipes that you can relish.
Available on March 31 for lunch and dinner.
Step into ITC Maratha's Peshwa Pavilion this Eid and savour the flavours of the season. The Eid ki Dawat includes Gosht Korma, Nihari, aromatic Biryani, and Seviyon ka Muzaffar to name a few dishes.
Available on March 31 , 7 pm onwards at Rs 2500+ per person.
This legacy restaurant famous for its North Indian specialities since 1972 welcomes one and all during Eid. The menu at Copper Chimney is a lavish spread consisting of dishes like Chelo Kabab, Mutton Seekh, Grilled Burrah Chops, Lahori Chicken, Rawalpindi Gosht and more. Vegetarian dishes like Benaras Malai Kofta, Dal Maharaja and more are also available. Desserts include Muzaffar & Peshawari Kulfi Falooda to name one.
Rooh Afza, Masala Doodh, Rose Milk, Crispy Falafel, tahini, Gosht Chapli Kebab, Murgh ki Galouti, Koli-style Paneer, Fruit Chaat and more are what you will find once you visit Hyatt Centric Juhu this Eid.
Head over to Ummrao, Courtyard by Marriott to savour dishes like Galouti Kebabs, Murgh Dum Biryani, Shahi Tukda, Phirni and more.