This dining spot opens its newest and largest outlet in Mumbai

Following the success of its three thriving locations, Sante Spa expanded to its fourth and largest outlet in Mumbai. Bringing a fresh take to healthy eating, this restaurant proves that nutritious food doesn’t have to be bland or boring.

The menu is packed with flavourful, well-crafted dishes—from refreshing smoothies and cold-pressed juices to vibrant salads and hearty mains. Standouts like the Rainbow Hummus, Pistachio Pesto, and Crunchy Rainbow Rice Parcel celebrate fresh, wholesome ingredients.

Longtime favourites such as the Cottage Cheese Steak, Pizza Waikiki, and the ever-popular Bajra Riso keep diners coming back. And for those with a sweet tooth, treats like the Dark Decadent Brownie and Valrhona Real Pistachio Cookies strike the perfect balance between indulgence and wellness.

The NESCO outlet offers more than just a meal—it’s a calming, soulful space with Buddha statues and chakra-inspired decor that create a peaceful ambiance. From the atmosphere to the food, it reflects a commitment to mindful, healthy living.

Address - Restaurant no. 1, NESCO center, Gate no. 2 Nesco H2FC, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway HALL NO 2, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

Timing – 12pm – 11.30pm

Price – Rs.1,500 for two people (approx.)

(Written by Addrita Sinha)

