A lunchtime haven in Mumbai you need to try

Who said lunch breaks have to be dull? At Pass The Salt, Mumbai’s go-to spot for artisanal pizzas and comforting bites, every midday meal is a celebration. Whether you’re grabbing a quick solo bite or catching up with colleagues, this Kala Ghoda gem has the perfect mix of handcrafted tartines, indulgent pastas, and crowd-favourite calzones to power you through the week.

A menu that means business

If you like to keep things light but flavour-packed, try the Dill and Avo Tartine, a creamy avocado mousse with a spicy hot sauce kick, or the Welsh Rarebit, a toasty delight loaded with harissa cheese sauce, mushrooms, capers, and kale. For something heartier, the Italia Calzone is a must—stuffed with confit tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh basil.