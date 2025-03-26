A lunchtime haven in Mumbai you need to try

Who said lunch breaks have to be dull? At Pass The Salt, Mumbai’s go-to spot for artisanal pizzas and comforting bites, every midday meal is a celebration. Whether you’re grabbing a quick solo bite or catching up with colleagues, this Kala Ghoda gem has the perfect mix of handcrafted tartines, indulgent pastas, and crowd-favourite calzones to power you through the week.
If you like to keep things light but flavour-packed, try the Dill and Avo Tartine, a creamy avocado mousse with a spicy hot sauce kick, or the Welsh Rarebit, a toasty delight loaded with harissa cheese sauce, mushrooms, capers, and kale. For something heartier, the Italia Calzone is a must—stuffed with confit tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Pasta lovers, take note: the Bucatini alla Nerano brings together fried yellow zucchini, Sungold cherry tomato sugo, basil, and garlic-infused oil for a bowl that’s equal parts fresh and indulgent. Prefer a classic? The Linguine Aglio e Olio is tossed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and a trio of olives, with a Parmesan-peperoncino finish. Pair your meal with a refreshing sorbet fizzy (flavours include Raspberry, Lemon, Pink Guava, and Strawberry) or sip on iced coffees, cold brew tonics, and non-alcoholic wines for the perfect lunchtime pick-me-up.
Pass The Salt isn’t just about good food—it’s a vibe. Set in Kala Ghoda, its olive-green interiors and hand-painted ceilings make for an inviting escape from the workday hustle. Ready to upgrade your lunch game? Swing by and savour the flavours that keep Mumbai coming back for more.
Where : 8/10 Calcot House, Behind Bombay House, Fort, Mumbai
When : Tuesday - Sunday
Timings : 11.00 am - 11.30 pm