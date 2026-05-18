At this new Santacruz cocktail café-bar, dinner slips easily into the rest of the night

Mumbai restaurants often declare themselves ‘all-day’ spaces, though most reveal their limitations within the first hour. The coffee programme feels like an afterthought, or the dinner menu arrives with nightclub ambitions and nowhere for the conversation to go. Laguna, the new cocktail café-bar in Santacruz, understands the mechanics of an evening better than that. By the time I walked in just after sunset, the restaurant already felt fully in motion.
The first thing you notice is how the room changes depending on where you’re sitting. Near the entrance, there is still some trace of café culture lingering from the afternoon, people nursing coffees and small plates beneath tropical interiors washed in warm browns and olive greens. Deeper inside, the energy shifts. Candles flicker across low tables, cocktails begin arriving in quick succession, and the music settles into a heavier pulse without overpowering the room. Designed by Headlight Designs, the interiors move from breezy café to late-night bar without feeling like two separate concepts awkwardly stitched together.
Laguna’s menu travels through the Americas, moving from California and New York into Mexico and further down toward Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. Thankfully, the kitchen avoids turning the whole thing into a confused exercise in fusion. The dishes share a certain indulgent confidence, even when the references change.
The Smokey Queso arrived first, blistered at the edges and aggressively rich in the way good melted cheese should be. Across the table sat the Nine Mile Bowl, layered with grains, greens and enough acidity to keep the whole thing sharp rather than worthy. Then came the Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, which drew attention from nearly every nearby table as it passed through the dining room. The crust carried actual structure instead of collapsing beneath the weight of cheese and sauce, while the filling delivered the kind of excess people secretly hope for when ordering deep dish in the first place.
The New Orleans-style jambalaya carried a slower burn. Sausage, rice and spice gathered depth over several bites, becoming more compelling halfway through the bowl than at the beginning. Even the Spinach Enchiladas avoided the tired heaviness that often drags down cheese-laden comfort food.
The cocktails are where Laguna sharpens its identity. Tequila anchors much of the menu, though the drinks avoid the predictable smoke-and-fire routine currently dominating cocktail bars across the city. Roasted Rose balanced floral sweetness against charred notes, while Mexican Cartel delivered enough chilli heat to linger pleasantly without flattening everything else in the glass.
Dessert arrived late enough into the evening that the restaurant had almost entirely transformed around us. The Burnt Honey & Vanilla Cheesecake carried deep caramelised flavours beneath its creamy centre, while the Matcha Panna Cotta cut through the richness lingering from dinner.
What Laguna gets right is pacing. Nobody rushes you through courses, nobody pushes the table toward another reservation, and the room keeps finding new gears as the night unfolds. You come in thinking dinner will take two hours. Then another round appears, the music gets louder, and suddenly Santacruz outside feels very far away.