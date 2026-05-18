At this new Santacruz cocktail café-bar, dinner slips easily into the rest of the night

Mumbai restaurants often declare themselves ‘all-day’ spaces, though most reveal their limitations within the first hour. The coffee programme feels like an afterthought, or the dinner menu arrives with nightclub ambitions and nowhere for the conversation to go. Laguna, the new cocktail café-bar in Santacruz, understands the mechanics of an evening better than that. By the time I walked in just after sunset, the restaurant already felt fully in motion.

All you need to know about Laguna, the new Santacruz cocktail café-bar

The first thing you notice is how the room changes depending on where you’re sitting. Near the entrance, there is still some trace of café culture lingering from the afternoon, people nursing coffees and small plates beneath tropical interiors washed in warm browns and olive greens. Deeper inside, the energy shifts. Candles flicker across low tables, cocktails begin arriving in quick succession, and the music settles into a heavier pulse without overpowering the room. Designed by Headlight Designs, the interiors move from breezy café to late-night bar without feeling like two separate concepts awkwardly stitched together.