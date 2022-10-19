Review: Pa Pa Ya in BKC's new menu is a melange of modern Asian flavours

When Pa Pa Ya opened its doors seven years back in Mumbai, it became famous as one of the first Asian bistro and tapas bars in the city. Their sushi became a rage. So, when they launched their new menu with more classic pan-Asian dishes, we had to give it a try. We headed to the bistro for a weekend dinner and it was packed with people. We found ourselves a corner table and Mahaveer from the staff helped us choose some of the best dishes from the menu.

To start with we sipped on some Shiraz and spicy delight - guava and mixed berries concoction. We first tried the Asparagus, corn and burnt spring onion - potato and wheat starch dumplings which came in the shape of a flower. This one turned out to be our favourite from the platter. Next on our table was a spicy avocado roll - a sushi-like presentation with many avocados- from Japan. You can also choose from Crispy Veg Cheung Fun, Roasted Aubergine and Demerara Goutie, Truffle Mushroom and Cream Cheese, and Vegetable California Roll among many others. They have a host of options for non-vegetarians.

Located in the heart of Mumbai with its presence in Phoenix Palladium and BKC, the charming restaurant with its luxurious comfy seating and a cozy vibe takes the experience a notch higher. The Modern Asian bistro can be best described as a ‘Chic, Modern and Radical’ reinterpretation of Asian cuisine.

On Mahaveer's recommendation, we also sampled Beer Battered Avocado Tacos, and Corn and Scallion Kimchi. We loved the texture of the tacos and the paprika with a hint of soy sauce just made that perfect. Don't miss to try their sushi, they still top the chart apart from Tokyo Roll, Dragon Roll, and Volcano Roll. You can pick from Crispy Lotus Stem and Chawanmushi from the illustrious tapas menu. For non-vegetarians, you can try their Rock Shrimp Tempura and Hamachi Carpaccio with Truffle Ponzu. We were tempted to try their exotic Avocado Lettuce Salad but gave it a pass for the main course.

We were almost full when Mapo Tofu, Soya Minced, Sichuan Pepper Oil, and Fragrant crispy chili fried rice arrived on our table. We loved the dressing and the cutlery; of course, this Japanese dish's mix was delightful. Our mouths were full but we didn't want to miss the dessert part and sampled Biscoff Cheesecake, which was just everything that we needed to end our meal. We left Chocolate Ball On Fire to taste for the next time.