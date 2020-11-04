Diwali is much more than a festival. It is a melange of memories, emotions and a celebration that binds everyone together. While most of you aren't stepping out as much as you would like to, the festivities shouldn't stop, and neither should the tradition of exchanging gifts that everyone looks forward to on this occasion. But, of course, more cautiously.

To ensure that the festival is just as bright, INDULGE has put together a gifting guide. We have some great options for all the health-conscious, and what's more, is that these items can be ordered from the comfort of your home.



1. The Whole Truth





For Diwali, The Whole Truth has introduced Protein Bar-Fis - a natural, clean, veg and ethical Diwali barfi. Each Bar-Fi is actually a mini protein bar, filled with dry fruits like cashews, almonds, dates & berries (all-natural, no added sugar). They even do the job of Kaju Katli since more than 40% of these Bar-Fis are just cashews. Consumers have two options to choose from – one of 16 Bar-Fis and the other with 10 Bar-Fis. Each box comes with scented candles.

Price: INR 750 onwards

Availability: thewholetruthfoods.com

2. Hurrem's





Send a taste of Turkey to your loved ones this festive season with Hurrem’s which has introduced a range of luxe gift hampers to take your celebrations a few notches higher. Their hampers, available in various options, contain a variety of authentic sweets and confectioneries, including 100% vegetarian and handcrafted Turkish baklava, lokums i.e. traditional Turkish Delights as well as exquisite dates, premium nuts and dried fruits.

Hurrem's has also introduced a bespoke gifting option, The Krall Luxury Hamper (INR 20000 onwards), which contains the best of Hurrem’s signature offerings and is packaged in the most beautiful hand-painted and hand-carved wooden boxes.



Price: INR 500 onwards

Availability: Hurrem’s Turkish Baklava Confectionery at Fort, Mumbai and Foodhall at Linking Road, Mumbai



Related: With Hurrem’s, India gets its first authentic Turkish Baklava store in Mumbai



3. Bateel





With organic date farms nestled in a fertile oasis of Saudi Arabia, Bateel brings the best from tree to table by transforming a desert fruit into indulgent luxury. Packed with essential minerals including calcium, iron,

zinc, copper, magnesium and high levels of potassium – Dates are considered a complete superfood.

Price: INR 2830 onwards

Availability: bateel.com

4. Epiphany Snacks





This Diwali, replace your traditional dry fruit offerings with innovative and flavoursome dry fruit clusters from Epiphany Snacks. Packaged with all-natural ingredients, Epiphany Snacks - a healthy and vegan snacking brand brings a variety of gifting hampers. While Epiphany Festive Gift Set are assortments of all four product variants namely, Blueberry Almond Crisps, Cranberry Almond Crisps, California Pistachio Crunch and Almond Vanilla Crunch, the Epiphany Festive Duo Gift Set comprises of two variants each of the health snack while the Mini Gift Set consists of mini packs of all four variants. The hamper of health comes in eco-friendly packaging in wooden and cardboard boxes.

Price: INR 449 onwards

Availability: epiphanysnacks.com

5. La Folie





To spoil your loved ones rotten, Chef Sanjana Patel and her team at La Folie have put together a selection of bean to bar chocolates, enrobed pralines, confitures, macarons, celebration cakes and more for its Diwali hampers that are completely customizable. While Shades of Joy includes 1 bean-to-bar chocolate, 1 jar coated nuts and 1 box of cookies, all, of your choice, Grandeur Affection offers an assorted box of sweet goodies.

Price: INR 1000 onwards

Availability: Lafolie.in

6. The Gift Studio





The Gift Studio specialises in luxury gift hampers, carefully curated to match sensibilities of your loved ones. While Netflix & Chill Trunk (INR 6799) contains delightful snacks that act as the perfect accompaniment for a night (&day) of Netflix binging - from savoury to chocolates and even coffee, its On Cloud Wine (INR 9,999) hamper contains a bottle of red wine and an array of cheesy nibbles that go amazingly well with wine. For all health-conscious people out there, it also has a Farmer's Market Fruit Hamper (INR 2,749) and a Vegan Goodie Box (INR 4,299).

Availability: www.thegiftstudio.com, delivering to Mumbai and Kolkata.

7. Nourish Organics





Nourish Organics, a homegrown clean food company, has curated gifting hampers with a range of their signature products that are free of processed sugar, preservatives, genetically modified foods, trans-fats or artificial flavour. These hampers contain items like Onion Poha, Fig Amaranth Cookies, Honey Roasted Almonds, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Omega Seed Mix and Cocoa Crunch Granola.

Price: INR 1120 onwards

Availability: Nourishorganics.in



8. Sequel





Thoughtfully curated by founder Vanika Choudhary, Sequel's festive hampers that will make an ideal gift for the health-conscious foodies in your life. The Diwali hamper contains cacao & pistachio truffles, granola, mixed seed & chocolate florentines, smoked apple chutney, Gondhraj lemon & vanilla madeleines, essential oil-infused soy-wax diyas and, in keeping with current times, a bottle of natural, alcohol-free sanitizer.

Price: INR 3500

Available via 24 hours of pre-order only at its BKC, Kala Ghoda and Bandra outlets for pick-up, and on sequelmumbai.in. Call 7506677710 to place your order.



9. Foodhall





The gourmet food superstore Foodhall has curated an array of hampers, platters, and boxes to please every taste, requirement, and budget this Diwali. From luxurious chocolates and mithai, and gourmet snack boxes to cuisine centric hampers and fruit hampers, there is something for everything.

Price: INR 850 onwards

Availability: Foodhall outlets in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

10. Traditional Mithais



a. ITC Grand Central/ITC Maratha

With the festive fervour setting in, ITC Hotels has curated a selection of festive delicacies to celebrate Diwali. The limited-edition hamper is handcrafted to perfection by their in-house chefs.



Price: INR 2200 onwards

To book, call 02267045118 and 02228303030



b. JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

For Diwali, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has an exquisite collection of thoughtfully curated gift hampers, at price points to satisfy a variety of budgets. It's Diwali with Marriott gift hamper includes six exquisite and carefully selected Indian sweets (Cocotango, Nut Island, The Rosette, Silver Pistachio, The Golden Date and Gurh Mewa)



Price: INR 2500 onwards

To book, call 9004616506

11. Tea

There cannot be a better gift option than a pack of assorted teas for the tea lovers out there! Thankfully, there are quite a few brands to indulge these tea connoisseurs in exotic aromas and flavours.



a. Herbea teas





Curated keeping in mind the varying modern-day sensibilities and lifestyle requirements, Herbea offers seven different variants, including Diges-tea for better digestion, Stabili-tea for fighting diabetes by maintaining sugar balance, Detox-tea for removing impurities from body, Cooling-tea for cooling the mind from hectic schedule, Immuni-tea for helping improve immunity, De-stress tea to calm down the nerves, Agili-tea for better metabolism. The teas are made of ingredients endorsed as highly effective in the science of Ayurveda such as fennel, punarnava, country rose, ananta, coriander, amla, triphala, ginger, among many others.

b. Tea Trunk’s Navratna Tea Collection





Tea Trunk’s Navratna Gift Box is an exquisitely designed, paper-art box that’s inspired by the rich treasures of India’s gardens. The box holds a collection of nine unique and completely natural tea blends and herbs, sourced directly from gardens across the country. Carefully picked by tea sommelier Snigdha Manchanda, each pack of tea is picked keeping in mind the taste profiles of the ingredients and their distinct health benefits. For instance, the Saffron Kahwa Green Tea and Apple Spice Black Tea are perfect winter-time drinks, while Rose Petals and Marigold Green Tea are good for boosting digestion after a big, festive lunch.

Price: INR 799

Availability: teatrunk.in

c. Teabox





Created around the theme ‘Wellness with Tradition’, every gift-box by Teabox is curated with exquisite blends that are packed with immunity-boosting, healthy, wholesome teas that are inspired by tradition. While Masala Indian Chai is mixed with herbs and spices that are known to aid the immune system, Kashmiri Kahwa, known for its notes of saffron and almonds, not only make an exquisite cup of tea but also has several health benefits. There is also Paan Rose inspired by our long tradition of mouth freshner, and Rose Mist, blended with an exotic Darjeeling white tea, which are known for their health properties since they are the least processed.

Price: INR 279 onwards

Availability: teabox.com



d. CELES TÉ tea







Mindfully crafted to appease the palate, CELES TÉ tea offers a wide varieties of tea, ranging from the floral to the decadent. For Diwali, it has curated luxurious festive hampers for every mood. While Choco Spice carrying ingredients like Oolong Tea, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cocoa Nibs, Ginger and Hops is perfect to have post your meals when you are craving for something sweet, Free Spirit has White Tea, Lavender and Mint and is ideal to unwind after a long day at work.

Price: INR 699 onwards

Availability: celes-te.myshopify.com

12. Coffee

However, if your friends prefer coffee. Here are two options:

a. Starbucks Diwali Blend





Made with hand-selected coffee from Valparai, Jumboor and Suntikoppa estates in the verdant hills of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Starbucks Diwali Blend is developed specifically for customers in India. This unique blend features a balanced acidity, warm notes of cocoa, a syrupy body with notes of chocolate and hints of spice and stone fruit. It is also the second Starbucks whole bean coffee to be entirely sourced, roasted and packaged in India, following the launch of Starbucks India Estates Blend in 2013.



Price: INR 850

Availability: All Starbucks outlets



b. Araku





Made from coffee beans hand-picked by farmers in the Araku valley (Andhra Pradesh) and roasted to perfection, Araku coffee has been acknowledged across the world for its unique flavour. For Diwali, Araku has an array of gifting options. While its coffee break gift box contains a tin of its signature coffee and a set of striking blue cappuccino cups, its coffee debates gift box carries two Coffee variants, Signature and Grand Reserve, and a set of beautiful green mugs.

Price: INR 2200 onwards

Availability: arakucoffee.in



13. 4700BC Popcorns







Gourmet Popcorn Brand, 4700BC Popcorns is serving more than 18 flavours across cheese, caramel, chocolate, and candy. The different flavours have been refined and funnelled to the levels of ‘micro microns’ to derive the unparalleled quality of taste, and can be an ideal gift for those who love popcorns.

Price: INR 499 onwards

Availability: 4700bcpopcorn.com

14. The Artful Baker





Known for artisanal bread and finely crafted desserts, The Artful Baker presents an assortment of curated gift hampers this Diwali. The hampers feature handcrafted yummy treats such as chocolate and cranberry cookies, Banana and walnut loaf, roasted nuts, cranberry & pistachio granola, and much more.

Availability: Delivering in Delhi and Mumbai via Zomato