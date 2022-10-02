The all new menu at Pink Wasabi will take you on an extraordinary gastronomical journey

Pink Wasabi, the Asian dining space introduces a new menu that lets you divulge in an extraordinary gastronomical journey, with an amalgamation of culinary innovations and new aesthetics, making it the prettiest experience ever!

The restaurant with its ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tea party vibes, gets a revamp as it creates more picture-perfect interiors and tastiest of meals making it a beautiful experience for each visiting patron, every time. Embarking on a euphoric culinary adventure, the all-new Pink Wasabi gets an awe-inspiring do-over with rose-adorn interiors, wisteria-covered exteriors, and candy-floss pink furnishings. Embodying the true meaning of gourmet delights, from the thoughtfully curated menu to the distinctive decor, the chic-yet-classy hotspot offers the charm to dine under cherry blossoms with the vibrant, eccentric, and youthful spirit of the present-day generation.

The menu comprises Asian, Japanese, Korean, Tai and Chinese cuisine - all created with passion and precision by Corporate Chef James Biaka.

Whipping up some authentic dishes full of flavours, the new menu represents the Asian style, that is packed with versatility, innovation, the addition of more vegetarian options, and reinvented Japanese dishes. Some of the Signature dishes include tantalising Kakuni Nagasaki-style braised pork belly, Steamed Chilean sea bass in spicy black bean sauce, Dolsot bibimbap- A sizzling hot stone bowl in Korean style and white fish Carpaccio with ponzu sauce amongst others. The exquisite bar menu comprises of delectable drinks with robust flavours such as Passionate Martini which is concocted by shaken Vodka with fresh passion fruit and balanced with a sweet and sour mix and Masterpiece, a blend of Jack Daniel’s whisky with Aperol and a touch of homemade bitters. Complementing the extravagant menu is the dessert section with Sakura cherry blossom vanilla bean layer Cremeux, dark chocolate snicker with truffle, and the classic Creme Brulee with yuzu sorbet certainly ends the toothsome meal on a sweet note.

Talking about the new menu and celebrating the one-year milestone, Prasuk says, “We believe that you're only as good as your last meal, and Pink Wasabi’s new menu is true to this philosophy. Using eclectic maximalist expressions to capture the essence of passion and love for Asian food, the new menu presents myriad contrasting flavours, colors, and textures that showcase the best of the truly diverse Asian culture. Being the most Instagram-able restaurant, flourished in all its glory, with chic interiors, sassy vibes, and some new additions in the decor, we hope that Pink Wasabi becomes the favorite spot for all diners and lovers of Asian food.”

What: New menu

Where: Pink Wasabi, Juhu.

When: Ongoing