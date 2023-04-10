Farhan Akhtar welcomes the mango season with zesty salad, here's how you can make it 

There is nothing about the summer season that excites Indians more than the mangoes. This juicy yellow fruit, rich in fibre, is a versatile summer staple. From homemade aachar to freshly squeezed juice, during summers, mangoes can be the central ingredient for absolutely anything, even salads.

Actor Farhan Akhtar was among the first ones from the tinsel town to celebrate the arrival of this beloved source of Vitamin C with a zesty salad. His veggies-loaded salad with finely chopped mango and lime juice for dressing makes for a refreshing meal on a hot Monday and you too can make it by following this recipe.

Farhan Akhtar's mango salad

Ingredients:

2 sliced mangoes

1 finely chopped red onion

1 finely chopped cucumber

1 finely chopped bell pepper

Fresh cilantro

Lime juice for dressing

Salt and pepper for taste

Method:

Add sliced mangoes, chopped onion, bell pepper and cucumber to a large bowl.

To this bowl, add salt and pepper for taste and squeeze some lime for dressing.

Mix well and refrigerate it for about 10-15 minutes. Eat when cold to beat the heat.

You can add crushed roasted peanuts to this mix and even some whole-wheat boiled pasta to load up the protein content.

This salad is best served as a side to the main course and pairs perfectly with roasted chicken or sauteed paneer.