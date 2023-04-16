Missed Easter dinner? Try this Mutton Xacuti recipe by Taj Vivanta chef

Xacutti is a popular festive dish made with a signature blend of fragrant spices and coconut grown in abundance on Goan soil

If you missed your Easter dinner, don't worry. We have got you covered with this lip-smacking traditional Goan recipe for Mutton Xacutti, shared by Dwipen Goswami, executive chef at Taj Vivanta Goa in Panaji. Xacutti is a popular festive dish made with a signature blend of fragrant spices and coconut grown in abundance on Goan soil. The dish is seasoned with white poppy seeds, sliced or grated coconut, and large dried red chillies. It can typically be made with chicken, lamb, or beef. Try out the following recipe:

Ingredients:

Xacutti Masala:

7-8 Kashmiri Chillies

1 tbsp. Coriander Seeds

1 tsp. Cumin seeds

1 tsp. Fennel Seeds

1 tsp. Poppy Seeds

1-inch Cinnamon Stick

3 Whole Green Cardamom Pods

4-5 Cloves

2 Whole Black Cardamom Pods

1 Star Anise

1 Mace

½ tbsp. Black Peppercorns

½ tsp. Nutmeg Powder

2 Medium Sliced Onions

1 Cup Grated Coconut

1 inch Peeled and Chopped Ginger

5-6 Peeled and Chopped Garlic

Mutton Preparation:

750 gms Mutton Pieces with bone

1 Medium Onion Finely Diced

2 Medium Tomatoes Finely Diced

1 Bay Leaf

1 tsp. Turmeric Powder

1 Small bulb of Tamarind

Finely Chopped Coriander Leaves

Salt to taste

Method:

Marinate the mutton pieces with salt and turmeric powder, and set aside.

Pressure cook the mutton pieces for 15 minutes or till par-cooked.

For the Xacutti Masala:

In a pan, add the whole spices, and roast on a low flame till fragrant. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Heat a teaspoon of oil in the same pan and fry sliced onions and grated coconut till lightly golden on

medium heat.

Once cool, transfer the roasted ingredients into a blender jar and grind to a smooth paste with little

water. Set this Xacuti Masala aside.

For the Mutton preparation:

In a vessel or pot, add 3 tablespoons of oil and sauté the diced onion along with a bay leaf.

When the onions turn translucent add diced tomato and fry till soft.

Add the marinated and par-cooked mutton pieces, and cook on high flame for five minutes.

Add in the Xacutti masala, and cook well. Add about 300 ml water to achieve a thick gravy consistency.

Boil on high flame for 15 minutes.

At this stage add tamarind water (a small ball of tamarind soaked in ¼ cup of warm water).

Cover the vessel and allow the curry to simmer for 10 minutes.

Finally, garnish with coriander leaves.

Serve hot with Goan bread.

