Embrace the spirit of Independence Day with these tricolour delights

As the 77th Independence Day draws near, what better way to pay homage to the essence of freedom than by creating a selection of Tricolour recipes that mirror the hues of India's national flag? In this culinary celebration, Chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee, the Executive Chef at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, presents an array of delectable dishes that encapsulate the nation's patriotic spirit.

Tricolour Doughnuts

Ingredients:

Flour (Maida)

Breakfast Sugar

Milk

White Butter

Salt

Icing Sugar

Orange colour

Green colour

Yeast

Oil for frying

Method:

Mix all flour, breakfast sugar, milk, yeast and salt in a bowl. Add water to make a soft dough but not sticky

Take the dough, knead it well with butter, sprinkle some flour and keep it in a warm place for 1 hour

For the glaze, add icing sugar, milk and mix well with no lumps. Divide the glaze into three bowls. Let one bowl remain in its original colour, in the second and third bowls, add orange and green colours, respectively and mix well

After 1 hour the dough has doubled in size, punch it and roll it 1/2 cm thick and cut it into a round shape with a round cutter. Again cut from the centre (to make it look like a doughnut) with a small cutter and keep them in a warm place for the second proving

After 10 minutes, they have doubled in size, deep fry them in hot oil on slow medium flame till they are in brown colour. And let them cool.

After cooling, coat the doughnuts in different colours.

Take a plate, put tricolour doughnuts and serve.

Tricolour Coconut Ladoo

Ingredients:

Coconut powder

Condensed milk

Pinch of orange colour

Pinch of green colour

Purified butter

Milk

Method:

Take a pan, heat it and put purified butter.

Add coconut powder and roast for five minutes at low flame.

Then add milk followed by condensed milk and mix well.

Keep stirring till you get a thick consistency

Now divide the mixture into three parts Mix the orange colour in 1 part and green colour in the second part, and the third part is white.

Now make ladoo with soft hands, let it settle.

Ready to serve hot or cold as per liking.

Tiranga Punch

Ingredients:

Khus

Water

Orange Syrup

Orange/Pineapple Slice

Method:

In a mixer, add 60ml khus with 90 ml water and mix well, Pour it into a glass

Now, mix 60 ml orange syrup with 90 ml water in a mixer.

Remember, khus and orange syrup are to be mixed separately and not together for a perfect blend.

Take a tall serving glass, pour khus water, add crushed ice and float orange syrup

Garnish with orange or pineapple slices for a flavourful drink.