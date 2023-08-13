Embrace the spirit of Independence Day with these tricolour delights

Home Food recipes

As Independence Day approaches, these recipes offer a delightful and symbolic way to pay homage to our nation's journey towards freedom

As the 77th Independence Day draws near, what better way to pay homage to the essence of freedom than by creating a selection of Tricolour recipes that mirror the hues of India's national flag? In this culinary celebration, Chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee, the Executive Chef at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, presents an array of delectable dishes that encapsulate the nation's patriotic spirit.

Tricolour Doughnuts

Ingredients:

Flour (Maida)                                    

Breakfast Sugar                               

Milk                                                      

White Butter                                     

Salt                                                        

Icing Sugar                                         

Orange colour                                     

Green colour                                       

Yeast                                                    

Oil for frying      

Method: 

Mix all flour, breakfast sugar, milk, yeast and salt in a bowl. Add water to make a soft dough but not sticky

Take the dough, knead it well with butter, sprinkle some flour and keep it in a warm place for 1 hour

For the glaze, add icing sugar, milk and mix well with no lumps. Divide the glaze into three bowls. Let one bowl remain in its original colour, in the second and third bowls, add orange and green colours, respectively and mix well

After 1 hour the dough has doubled in size, punch it and roll it 1/2 cm thick and cut it into a round shape with a round cutter. Again cut from the centre (to make it look like a  doughnut) with a small cutter and keep them in a warm place for the second proving

After 10 minutes, they have doubled in size, deep fry them in hot oil on slow medium flame till they are in brown colour. And let them cool.

After cooling, coat the doughnuts in different colours.

Take a plate, put tricolour doughnuts and serve.

Tricolour Coconut Ladoo

Ingredients:

Coconut powder                                   

Condensed milk                    

Pinch of orange colour

Pinch of green colour

Purified butter         

Milk

Method:

Take a pan, heat it and put purified butter.

Add coconut powder and roast for five minutes at low flame.

Then add milk followed by condensed milk and mix well.

Keep stirring till you get a thick consistency

Now divide the mixture into three parts Mix the orange colour in 1 part and green colour in the second part, and the third part is white.

Now make ladoo with soft hands, let it settle.

Ready to serve hot or cold as per liking.

Tiranga Punch

Ingredients:

Khus     

Water  

Orange Syrup                      

Orange/Pineapple Slice

Method:

In a mixer, add 60ml  khus with 90 ml water and mix well, Pour it into a glass

Now, mix 60 ml orange syrup with 90 ml water in a mixer.

Remember, khus and orange syrup are to be mixed separately and not together for a perfect blend.

Take a tall serving glass, pour khus water, add crushed ice and float orange syrup

Garnish with orange or pineapple slices for a flavourful drink.

