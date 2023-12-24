Unlock culinary magic with Virat Kohli’s delectable and healthy vegetable fried rice recipe

Craving a twist to your homemade meals? Ace cricketer Virat Kohli has a healthy recipe for you – vegetable fried rice with vegetable stock! In a lively YouTube chat with stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian, Kohli spilled the beans on his culinary adventures, revealing that this homemade delight surpasses any street-style fried rice.

The Indian cricket sensation didn’t stop there – he reminisced about his foodie revelations in Bengaluru, where dosas with beetroot and carrot became a memorable treat. Kohli also fondly remembered devouring 30-40 pieces of chicken crispy at the age of 13.

Ready to embark on a culinary adventure? Try Virat Kohli's Vegetable Fried Rice with Vegetable Stock:

Ingredients:

- 1 cup uncooked brown rice

- 2 cups vegetable stock

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 finely chopped onion

- 2 minced garlic cloves

- 1 diced carrot

- 1 diced bell pepper

- 1 cup broccoli florets

- 1/2 cup peas

- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

- 1 teaspoon grated ginger

- Salt and pepper to taste

- Fresh herbs for garnish (cilantro or green onions)



Method:

1. Cook brown rice in vegetable stock for added flavour.

2. In a skillet, sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent.

3. Add carrot, bell pepper, broccoli, and peas; stir-fry until tender.

4. Add cooked rice, soy sauce, and grated ginger; stir well and season to taste.

5. Garnish with fresh herbs before serving.

Besides its delectable taste, this dish boasts health benefits. Brown rice, a whole grain, reduces heart disease risk, according to research. The medley of vegetables provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for a robust immune system and healthy skin. Olive oil's monounsaturated fats contribute to heart health, making this dish not just delicious but nutritious. So, roll up your sleeves, unleash your inner chef, and savour the delights of Kohli's kitchen wisdom! Bon appétit!