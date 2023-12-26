Here are 2 special recipes for the holiday season
Both are easy-to-prepare dishes
Tis the season to be merry! Spreading the joy of festivities with, Chef Aji Joseph, Head, Culinary Development, FreshToHome has curated some delicious, easy to prepare recipes.
Coconut Crumbed Prawn
Ingredients (with quantity):
Paprika powder - 1 tbsp
Mustard powder - 1 tsp
Garlic chop - half tsp
Water - 1 tbsp
Refined oil - 1 tbsp
Maida / flour - 2 tsp
Egg - 1 egg
Lemon juice - 1 tsp
Salt - a pinch
Prawn whole cleaned with tail on - 250 gms
Breadcrumbs - 100 gms
Desiccated coconut - 50 gms
Oil for deep frying - 500 ml
Method:
- In a bowl, mix together pakrika powder, mustard powder, garlic chop, maida / flour, egg, lemon juice, salt, refined oil & water to a fine paste
- Deshell and devein the prawn.
- Retain the tail
- Add the marination to the cleaned prawn and mix well
- Careful while mixing the marinade as the the sharp tail ends would cut through the skin
- Mix the breadcrumbs and desiccated coconut together in a plate
- Take the prawn one by one holding the tail and coat it with breadcrumb-coconut mixture
- Make sure the tail is without any breadcrumbs
- One by one coat all the prawns and keep aside In a sauce pan or kadai add enough oil to immerse the prawn while frying
- When the oil is hot, slowly slide the prawn one by one into the hot oil
- Fry the prawns for a couple of minutes in hot oil to a golden colour
- Serve hot and crispy along with tartare sauce or ones choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream
Ingredients (with quantity)
For Chicken marination:
Chicken fillet or supreme - 200 gms
Salt - to taste
White pepper powder - 1 pinch
Flour - 1 tbsp
Olive oil - 3 tbsp
For sauce
Butter - 20 gms
Garlic slice - 5 cloves
Celery slices - 1 stick
Onion slice - half onion
Sundried tomato slices - 10 gms
Flour - 1 tbsp
Water - 100 ml
Cream - 250 ml
White pepper powder - 2 pinch
Salt to taste
Cheddar cheese - 50 gms
Parsley (chop) - 1 tbsp
Method:
Take 200 gms of chicken fillet or supreme and mix with all the ingredients required for marination and keep aside
Heat up a non-stick fry pan and add butter
Add garlic slices and saute to a slight brown
Add the sliced onion and celery and saute
Once the onions are translucent, place the marinated chicken on the pan and grill on both sides
While the chicken is getting grilled, cut the sundried tomato to smaller pieces and add to the chicken
Then add water and mix well
Once the water starts to boil, add cream and white pepper powder while stirring
Allow the chicken to cook in the creamy sauce till the sauce turns thick and evenly coats the chicken
Add the cheddar cheese and parsely and stir
Allow the sauce to thicken and transfer to a plate to be served with a potato mash and sauteed vegetables
