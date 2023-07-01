This Afro-Mango Salad is a quick and easy fix for your hunger pangs
With the mango season coming to an end, relish the king of fruits in the best way possible. We bring you the recipe for a healthy, tasty Indo-African salad called “Afro Mango Salad,” curated by Veeraj Shenoy, Chief officer, food and beverage, Malpani Group, presented to you by Imagicaa theme park’s African-themed restaurant called ZeZe Bar + Grill that serves Indo-African cuisine.
Here’s what you need for the recipe:
● 1 cucumber cubed
● 2 tomatoes, cored and cubed
● 1 Large ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and cubed
● 1⁄4 Cup Chopped Red Onion
● 1⁄2 Cup chopped peanuts
● 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
● 1 Medium-sized chilli/ jalapeno, chopped
● 1 Tablespoon peanut or vegetable oil
● salt and pepper - to taste
Method:
- Peel and cube the cucumbers
- Core and cube the tomatoes
- Peel, pit, and cube the Mango to the same size
- Chop red onion, peanuts, and chilli.
- Put all the ingredients in the bowl and mix well
- Refrigerate till chilled and serve