This Afro-Mango Salad is a quick and easy fix for your hunger pangs

Here’s how you can make this tasty and healthy Mango Salad at home

author_img Team Indulge Published :  01st July 2023 03:57 PM   |   Published :   |  01st July 2023 03:57 PM
Afro-Mango Salad

With the mango season coming to an end, relish the king of fruits in the best way possible. We bring you the recipe for a healthy, tasty Indo-African salad called “Afro Mango Salad,” curated by Veeraj Shenoy, Chief officer, food and beverage, Malpani Group, presented to you by Imagicaa theme park’s African-themed restaurant called ZeZe Bar + Grill that serves Indo-African cuisine.

Here’s what you need for the recipe:
 
● 1 cucumber cubed  
● 2 tomatoes, cored and cubed
● 1 Large ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and cubed
● 1⁄4 Cup Chopped Red Onion
● 1⁄2 Cup chopped peanuts
● 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
● 1 Medium-sized chilli/ jalapeno, chopped
● 1 Tablespoon peanut or vegetable oil
● salt and pepper - to taste

Method:

  • Peel and cube the cucumbers
  • Core and cube the tomatoes
  • Peel, pit, and cube the Mango to the same size
  • Chop red onion, peanuts, and chilli.
  •  Put all the ingredients in the bowl and mix well
  •  Refrigerate till chilled and serve
