This Afro-Mango Salad is a quick and easy fix for your hunger pangs

With the mango season coming to an end, relish the king of fruits in the best way possible. We bring you the recipe for a healthy, tasty Indo-African salad called “Afro Mango Salad,” curated by Veeraj Shenoy, Chief officer, food and beverage, Malpani Group, presented to you by Imagicaa theme park’s African-themed restaurant called ZeZe Bar + Grill that serves Indo-African cuisine.

Also read: A quick fix recipe for Mango Kulfi



Here’s what you need for the recipe:



● 1 cucumber cubed

● 2 tomatoes, cored and cubed

● 1 Large ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and cubed

● 1⁄4 Cup Chopped Red Onion

● 1⁄2 Cup chopped peanuts

● 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

● 1 Medium-sized chilli/ jalapeno, chopped

● 1 Tablespoon peanut or vegetable oil

● salt and pepper - to taste

Also read: Here's a quick-fix recipe of Aamrakhand you can try at home



Method: