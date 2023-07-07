Home Food recipes

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with ‘Nutella and White Chocolte Brownie’

To make this day extra sweet, Tarun Shetty, Corporate Chef of SMAAASH, shares an easy recipe.

As we celebrate World Chocolate Day (July 7) it is just another excuse to indulge in sweet temptations. Chocolate symbolises indulgence, joy, and celebration, allowing us to escape into a world of sweetness and savour with every delightful bite. To make this day extra sweet, Tarun Shetty, Corporate Chef of SMAAASH, shares an easy recipe.

Nutella and White Chocolate Brownie

Ingredients

Butter -- 100 gms

Brown Sugar -- 100 gms

Eggs - 1

Vanilla Essence – 5ml

Bking powder -- 5 gms

Flour - 100 gms

White Chocolate – 30 gms

Nutella – 30 gms

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 280 c. Lightly spray the baking tray with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper. Spray the parchment paper as well.
  • In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, flour, melted white chocolate, powdered sugar, butter and baking powder
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and vanilla.
  • Sprinkle the dry mix over the wet mix and stir until just combined.
  • Pour half the batter into the prepared baking tray and then randomly drizzle the Nutella over the mixture and give it a light mix and then again pour the other half and use a spatula to smooth the top. Bake for 40 to 48 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with only a few crumbs attached.
  • Once out of the oven let it cool for sometime
  • Cut into squares and drizzle with Nutella and serve.

Here are some more ways to celebrate World Chocolate Day

Chocolate indulgence: Treat yourself to a wide variety of chocolates, whether it's your favourite chocolate bar, a chocolate dessert, or a hot chocolate drink. Enjoy the rich flavours and decadence of this beloved treat.

Organise a chocolate tasting session: World Chocolate Day is a wonderful party theme. Along with the usual meal and a glass of wine, why not invite your friends over to taste a range of delectable chocolates? Stock up on some unique chocolate flavours for sampling and even make some chocolate cocktails

Chocolate Movie Night: Charlie and The Chocolate Factory will be a good start. Other recommendations include Chocolat or Master Chef episodes back-to-back while savouring some chocolate treats!

Chocolate Potluck anyone? Chocolate day this year falls on a working day so, why not organise a chocolate-themed potluck at your workplace? To share during a break or lunchtime encourage colleagues to bring their favorite chocolate treats. Make it another opportunity to bond with colleagues over a mutual love for chocolate.

 

 

 

 

