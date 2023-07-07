World Chocolate Day 2023: Here's how you can make the classic chocolate fondant at home

Everything is better with chocolate! Especially, if it's chocolate fondant. Whether you dip strawberry in it or use it as the scrumptuous filling of a choco lava cake, fondant is just chocolate in its best form. This World Chocolate Day, we bring to you an easy recipe with which you can make this classic delicacy at home! The recipe has been shared by chef Deepak Kumar, Executive Chef of Seven Eleven Club.



Ingredients:

4 ounces (113 grams) dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Grease and lightly flour individual ramekins or molds.



In a heatproof bowl, melt the dark chocolate and butter together over a pot of simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.



In a separate bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, eggs, egg yolks and vanilla extract until well combined.



Gradually pour the egg mixture into the melted chocolate, whisking continuously.



Add the all-purpose flour and salt to the mixture, and gently fold until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.



Divide the batter evenly among the prepared ramekins or molds, filling them about 3/4 full.



Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes. The edges should be set, but the center should still be soft and slightly jiggly.



Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the fondants cool for a minute or two.



Carefully invert each ramekin onto a serving plate, gently tap the bottom and lift the ramekin to release the fondant. The center should be gooey and flow out.



Dust with cocoa powder or powdered sugar, and serve immediately.



Enjoy the warm and indulgent chocolate fondants!



Note: The baking time may vary depending on your oven and the size of the ramekins. It's important to keep an eye on them to achieve the desired gooey center.

