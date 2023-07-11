Chef Vikas Khanna's chocolaty French toast will pair perfectly with your monsoon mocha

The only thing that can make mornings interesting is an interesting breakfast. No one likes to wake up to boring eggs and coffee that tastes like every day, especially during the monsoon season. Sometimes a little chocolaty indulgence is a must and renowned chef Vikas Khanna totally agrees with us on this.

He recently listed out a couple of recipes that pair perfectly with mochas when it rains and even make for decadent desserts to serve at a dinner party. Between rice pancakes and Nutella-laden French toast, it was the latter that impressed us the most. A simple delicacy that requires less than eight ingredients and promises a burst of flavour.

Also read: Here's how you can make the classic chocolate fondant at home

Seriously, what more do you need this monsoon?

Nutella French Toast

Ingredients:

1 cup skimmed milk

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground flaxseeds

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

8 slices thick sliced bread

3 tablespoons coconut oil for cooking (for 8 slices)

Method:

In a shallow wide bowl, whisk milk, cornstarch, ground flaxseeds, baking powder and vanilla essence.

Add butter to a medium-high heat pan and let it melt.

Add bread to your whiskey batter and dip each side. Let it soak for 10 seconds and add the bread to the heated pan.

Cook each side for about 2-3 minutes.

Once done, serve it with Nutella and freshly chopped strawberries on top.

Also read: Make Mediterranean fish and rice dish Sayadieh the Indian way