Pair your brewing hot tea with these homemade walnut and rajma kebabs this monsoon

Monsoons mean more than just cosy weather and brewing hot beverages to Indians. For us, the pitter-patter season is the perfect time to hone our culinary skills and try out new delicacies to pair with our hot cup of chai. These monsoon snacks that we are mentioning can range from crispy samosas to savoury vada pavs and even spicy pakodas. That being said, a monsoon snack does not necessarily have to mean unhealthy and fried food.

There are plenty of healthier and tastier versions of these monsoon food staples that you can try out the next time it rains in your city. Take Walnut and Rajma Kebabs for instance. These are wholesome, delicious and healthy too! Chef Neha Deepak Shah has rolled out a recipe for these melt-in-mouth monsoon snacks and you can make these in under 30 minutes. Trust us, they are worth the run to the kitchen.

Ingredients:

½ cup walnuts

½ cup cooked rajma

1 finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

3-4 cloves of chopped garlic

1 chopped green chilli

2 tablespoons tomato ketchup

1 tablespoon red chilli sauce

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

½ teaspoon oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Cheese slices, mango salsa and mint leaves for toppings

Preparation:

Heat two tablespoons of oil in a non-stick pan. Add in the onions, garlic, green chilli and sauté well for 2-3 minutes on a medium flame till golden brown.

To this, add ketchup, chilli flakes, chilli sauce, chilli powder, oregano, salt and pepper. Mix well and cook for half a minute.

Add cooked beans and walnuts to this batter and cook for another 1 minute.

Remove from the flame after adding chopped coriander leaves and let it cool for a while.

Once done, blend this into a paste.

Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll them into kebabs.

Cook these kebabs in a flat pan on medium flame till they are golden brown from both sides.

Add a cheese slice, some mango salsa, walnut and mint leaf as topping and serve hot with green chutney.

You can even make these kebabs using leftover rajma.