From creamy Pistachio Asparagus Risotto to Malai Prawns; try these pistachios recipes for the win

Indulge in a culinary adventure with these delectable pistachio recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds. From the luxurious combination of pistachio, asparagus, and blue cheese in a risotto, boasting a creamy texture and an exquisite blend of flavours, to the tantalizing Malai Prawns, where succulent prawns are adorned with a rich pistachio-infused cream sauce, each dish promises to be a symphony of taste and elegance. Elevate your dining experience with the nutty goodness of pistachios and savour the irresistible allure of these gourmet creations. Try these recipes curated by American Pistachios to give different taste to your buds.

Pistachio, Asparagus, and Blue Cheese Risotto (By Chef Ashish Bhasin)

Ingredients:

280 g Risotto rice (Short grain like Arborio)

60 ml Extra virgin olive oil

40 g Onion

50 ml White wine

16 g Lemon zest

250 g Asparagus

60 g Parmesan

40 g Unsalted butter

800 ml Vegetable stock

100 g California Pistachios

60 g Blue Cheese

5 g Micro green for garnish

20 g Salt

10 g Black pepper

Method:

Heat olive oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, saute till translucent.

Now add risotto rice, sauté for a minute.

Deglaze with white wine, until wine evaporates; add little stock and continue cooking on a slow flame gradually.

Keep repeating till the risotto is about to be cooked

Blanch asparagus separately and mix it with the risotto.

Finish the risotto with unsalted butter, pistachios, blue cheese and grated parmesan. Stir it vigorously (preferably with a fibre spatula) until it gets a creamy texture.

For garnishing, sprinkle pistachio shavings/flakes, crumble blue cheese and a bit of microgreen.

Adjust the seasoning. Finish with parsley and drizzle balsamic reduction on top.

Malai Prawns (By Chef Anand Panwar)

Ingredients:

100 g White Onion

50 g California Pistachios

10 g Ginger Garlic

100 g Prawns

Curry Leaves, Green Chilli & Salt to taste

100 ml Coconut Milk

20 ml Coconut Oil

Method:

Heat coconut oil in a pan.

Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.

Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, and green chilli together and cook for a few minutes

Add salt, turmeric powder, coconut milk and make a gravy.

Put cleaned prawns in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.

Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachio.

Pistachio Paneer (By Chef Anand Panwar)

Ingredients:

100 g White Onion

50 g California Pistachios

10 g Ginger Garlic Paste

100 g Paneer

Curry Leaves, Salt, and Green Chili as per taste

100 ml Coconut Milk

20 ml Coconut Oil

Method:

Heat coconut oil in a pan.

Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.

Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, and green chillies together and cook for a few minutes

Add turmeric powder, and coconut milk to make a gravy.

Put some paneer in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.

Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachios.

Serve hot.