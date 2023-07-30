From creamy Pistachio Asparagus Risotto to Malai Prawns; try these pistachios recipes for the win
Elevate your dining experience with the nutty goodness of pistachios and savour the irresistible allure of these gourmet creations
Indulge in a culinary adventure with these delectable pistachio recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds. From the luxurious combination of pistachio, asparagus, and blue cheese in a risotto, boasting a creamy texture and an exquisite blend of flavours, to the tantalizing Malai Prawns, where succulent prawns are adorned with a rich pistachio-infused cream sauce, each dish promises to be a symphony of taste and elegance. Elevate your dining experience with the nutty goodness of pistachios and savour the irresistible allure of these gourmet creations. Try these recipes curated by American Pistachios to give different taste to your buds.
Pistachio, Asparagus, and Blue Cheese Risotto (By Chef Ashish Bhasin)
Ingredients:
280 g Risotto rice (Short grain like Arborio)
60 ml Extra virgin olive oil
40 g Onion
50 ml White wine
16 g Lemon zest
250 g Asparagus
60 g Parmesan
40 g Unsalted butter
800 ml Vegetable stock
100 g California Pistachios
60 g Blue Cheese
5 g Micro green for garnish
20 g Salt
10 g Black pepper
Method:
Heat olive oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, saute till translucent.
Now add risotto rice, sauté for a minute.
Deglaze with white wine, until wine evaporates; add little stock and continue cooking on a slow flame gradually.
Keep repeating till the risotto is about to be cooked
Blanch asparagus separately and mix it with the risotto.
Finish the risotto with unsalted butter, pistachios, blue cheese and grated parmesan. Stir it vigorously (preferably with a fibre spatula) until it gets a creamy texture.
For garnishing, sprinkle pistachio shavings/flakes, crumble blue cheese and a bit of microgreen.
Adjust the seasoning. Finish with parsley and drizzle balsamic reduction on top.
Malai Prawns (By Chef Anand Panwar)
Ingredients:
100 g White Onion
50 g California Pistachios
10 g Ginger Garlic
100 g Prawns
Curry Leaves, Green Chilli & Salt to taste
100 ml Coconut Milk
20 ml Coconut Oil
Method:
Heat coconut oil in a pan.
Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, and green chilli together and cook for a few minutes
Add salt, turmeric powder, coconut milk and make a gravy.
Put cleaned prawns in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachio.
Pistachio Paneer (By Chef Anand Panwar)
Ingredients:
100 g White Onion
50 g California Pistachios
10 g Ginger Garlic Paste
100 g Paneer
Curry Leaves, Salt, and Green Chili as per taste
100 ml Coconut Milk
20 ml Coconut Oil
Method:
Heat coconut oil in a pan.
Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, and green chillies together and cook for a few minutes
Add turmeric powder, and coconut milk to make a gravy.
Put some paneer in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachios.
Serve hot.