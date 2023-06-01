Chef Sabyasachi Gorai whips out the recipe for a crunchy and refreshing summer salad 

Summer season is one where entering the kitchen and whipping up a quick and easy bite also seems like a daunting task. You are sweating halfway through the process and you can hardly enjoy the meal, no thanks to the scorching heat. But if your meal for the day itself is a refreshing and colourful salad, you can beat the heat and come out victorious.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, popularly called the Urban Chef, shared a salad recipe with us which is ingredient-driven and perfect for those sweltering summer days. The salad, which comes with the right amount of crunch, can be prepared within 15-20 minutes and you can relish it immediately or wait out for 24 hours, refrigerate it and serve it as a side to the main course.

Ingredients

1 cucumber

1 cup California walnuts,

28g feta, crumbled or cubed

1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved

1/4 cup grape tomatoes

3 tablespoons sour cream

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt to taste

Method

First off, toast one cup California walnuts on medium heat in a non-stick pan. Wait till they turn light brown and remove them from the pan.

Whisk sour cream with lemon juice and add dill and garlic powder with a pinch of salt.

Slice the cucumber in and place it in your go-to salad bowl. Add mini grape tomatoes, kalamata olives and crumbled feta as well.

Add sour cream to this mix and stir well to coat the veggies. For garnish, add walnuts, dried dill and chopped toasted walnuts.

Serve immediately or as a side with the main course after refrigerating for up to 24 hours.

