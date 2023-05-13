Easy and healthy meal prep ideas for those short on time

Mornings can be stressful, especially for those living alone while managing full-time jobs. With new food trends swarming the internet, the frustration over what to eat during the day only builds up.

Thus, to spare you the trouble and to help you start the day on a less-annoyed and more-positive note, we have jotted down simple and nutritious meals that require minimal preparation time.

Greek Salad

By Cookd

Calories: 367 kcal

Prep time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

2 tsp Honey

¼ tsp Dried Oregano

¼ tsp Salt

Pinch of Black Pepper Powder

Cucumber, onion and mint Leaves for garnish

100 g Feta Cheese

2 Tomato

¼ cup Olives

½ cup Green Capsicum

Preparation:

In a large bowl, mix olive oil, lemon juice, honey, dried oregano, salt, and pepper powder to prepare dressing for the salad. Add in the sliced tomato, cucumber, onion, capsicum and olives. Crumble the feta cheese and sprinkle it on the top. Mix well. Garnish with mint leaves and serve with rusk.

Tomato Curry Rice and Bean/Lentils

By Brenda, BelatedBrewery

Calories: 946 kcal

Prep Time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

6 cups, cooked rice

3 cups, cooked lentils

3/4 cup, strained tomato

2 tbsp curry powder

2 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste

Preparation:

Heat a frying pan with cooking oil. Add curry powder and drained tomato to the pan and saute until fragrant⁠. Add rice and beans/lentils to the pan. Mix well with a spatula and add 1/2 cup water if it is sticking⁠. When rice and beans/lentils are warmed up thoroughly, remove from heat, garnish and serve.

Irish Bombay Potatoes

By Ciaran & HurryTheFoodUp

Calories: 288 kcal

Prep time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

Potatoes

Curry Paste

Tomato paste

Vegetable Oil

Curry powder

Basil

Garlic

Preparation:

Heat the oven to 200°C/390°F. Quarter the potatoes and add the salt, tomato paste, curry paste, curry powder and oil. Give it all a good mix and make sure each potato is well covered. Transfer the potatoes from the large pot to a sheet pan. Ensure the potatoes are spread in a single layer. Leave for 30 – 40 mins (depending on potato size). Give them a mix after 20 minutes and you have flavourful, tender potatoes and the perfect side dish.

