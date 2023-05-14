This Mother's Day treat your mum to these homemade delicacies

This Mother's Day try these recipes

Mothers frequently use their culinary talents to express their love, it is the secret ingredient in the mother's kitchen, which is her haven. She imbues everything in her cooking with a sense of cosiness and sustenance. This Mother's Day let's surprise our moms by preparing these easy hassle-free, ready-to-cook delicacies. These recipes are curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

Banana Strawberry Ice-Cream

Ingredients:

Fresh banana (1pcs)

Strawberry (2pcs)

Soy milk / almond milk (100 ml)

Method:

Put frozen banana slices and strawberries in a high-speed processor or blender. Add 2 tablespoons of unsweetened almond milk into it. Blend well.

When pureed, the banana strawberry ice cream should be either a super thick smoothie or have a soft serve texture.

Freeze the banana strawberry ice cream for 1-2 hours so that it freezes enough to scoop like ice cream, make sure it is not too hard where you can't scoop it.

You can also serve it with mint leaves and sliced strawberry for freshness and extra flavour

Sweet Potato Brownies

Ingredients:

Sweet potato (2 no.)

Dates (khajoor) (12 no.)

Almond powder (100 gms)

Oat flour (100 gms)

Cocoa powder (6 tablespoons)

Baking powder (1 teaspoon )

Chocolate chip (50 gms)

Salt (pinch)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C

Boil sweet potatoes until they become soft.

Put the sweet potato into a blender together with oat flour, almond flour and all ingredients except choco chips.

Blend until smooth

Add choco chips to the mixture and stir well.

Spread the mixture into a baking tray and cook for 45-50 minutes.

Let the brownie cool for 10 minutes.

Cut brownie into square pieces and serve.

Carrot Almond Pudding

Ingredients:

Carrots (3 pcs)

Soy or almond milk (500 ml)

Dates (10 pcs)

Almond flour (75gms)

Cardamom powder (half teaspoon)

Vanilla extract (half teaspoon)

Coconut oil (2 teaspoons)

Method:

Heat coconut oil in a pan and add grated carrot into it.

Steam and cook for 15 minutes until soft.

Blend the dates with half almond or soy milk and add to the pan with carrot along with almond powder.

Add cardamom powder and mix well.

Cook for 15 minutes until the carrot absorbs all milk.

Add vanilla extract and remaining soy milk

Cook till the milk is warmed and mixed well

Serve in a bowl with dry fruits and fresh fruits. (Optional).

Coconut Chicken Curry

Coconut chicken curry is a tantalising blend of flavours that brings together the richness of coconut, the succulence of chicken, and the aromatic spices of Indian cuisine. This curry is a delightful combination of creamy and spicy, creating a harmony of flavours that dance on the palate. Coconut chicken curry is not just a meal; it is a culinary experience that celebrates the art of blending ingredients and spices to create a symphony of flavours. From the first bite to the last, this dish is a testament to the richness and diversity of Indian cuisine and Mother's love.

Recipe:

Unpack the coconut chicken packet and transfer it to a bowl and mix to refreshen

Take a shallow kadai or saucepan and heat up on the stove

Add 1 tbsp of oil (preferably coconut oil, if not available refined oil is fine)

When the oil is hot add the marinated chicken and saute for a few minutes so that the masala turns slightly thick Add 200 ml of water and stir so that the water and masala are well mixed

Cover with a lid and cook on a slow flame for a good 12-15 minutes so that the chicken gets cooked and the masala becomes thick and coats the chicken

Check for salt and transfer to a pan to serve

Garnish with some fried curry leaves to garnish

Masala Fried Chicken

Masala fried chicken is a mouth-watering dish that allures the taste buds with its flavourful and crispy exterior. This dish highlights the fusion of aromatic Indian spices with the comfort of fried chicken. Masala fried chicken combines the best of both worlds, blending fried chicken with the bold and aromatic spices of Indian cuisine. It is a dish that satisfies cravings and leaves a lasting impression, reminding us of the diverse and flavourful culinary traditions that make our taste buds sing. Treat your mother to some delectable Granny's Masala Fried Chicken fromFreshToHome.

Recipe:

Unpack the pouch and transfer it to a container

Scrap all the masala from the pouch. Mix the contents

In a kadai or saucepan pour oil and heat up. When the oil is hot, carefully drop the chicken pieces one by one taking care the hot oil doesn't splash onto oneself

Allow to fry the chicken for 8-10 minutes. Strain out the fried chicken pieces and transfer to a plate with a kitchen tissue or napkin so that excess oil is absorbed

Serve along with lemon wedges, onion slices and any sauce of one liking(optional)

Enjoy as a starter or as an accompaniment along the meal