Chef Chander Singh Rathore of Umaid Bhawan Palace shares the recipe for Ker Sangri Dhak Khada Masala

To celebrate the first anniversary of Taj City Centre Newtown, the property flew down Chef Chander Singh Rathore, the junior Sous Chef of the prestigious Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, to give the city an authentic taste of the desert cuisine. A predominantly dry and arid state, Rajasthan, nonetheless has an eclectic and indigenous cuisine that varies according to season. At the recently concluded week-long Royal Kitchens of Jodhpur festival, Chander curated a select Jodhpuri thali showcasing the best of Rajasthani food including Laal Maas, Aloo Dahiwala, Murg Jodhpur, Methi Gatta, Chakki ka Saag, Daal Bati Churma, Ker Sangri Dhak Khada Masala, Mirchi Roti and unique desserts like Laapsi. For those who couldn't have a taste of it all, the chef parted with the ever-popular recipe for Ker Sangri Dhak Khada Masala that you can have with rotis, or rice.

Chef Chander Singh Rathore

Ingredients:

Amchur whole 50 gm | Coriander powder 10 gm | Asafoetida 4 gm | Ker 100 gm | Raisin 40 gm | Red chilli powder 10 gm | Refined oil 60 ml | Salt to taste | Chopped garlic 20 gm | Sangri 200 gm | Turmeric powder 5 gm | Whole cumin seed 5 gm | Whole red chilli 5 gm | Yoghurt 200 gm