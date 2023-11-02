National Sandwich Day 2023: Here’s how you can make Ross Geller’s famous Turkey Sandwich

National Sandwich Day and Thanksgiving are both celebrated in November this year. Could it BE any more apparent that we chose to share the recipe for one of the most iconic sandwiches on television — Ross Geller’s leftover Turkey Sandwich?

For representative purposes only | Photo credit: Photo by James Kern on Unsplash

Before we go all Chef Monica on you, here are the ingredients you need:



- 3 slices of bread

- ½ cup turkey gravy

- Slices of turkey meat

- Mashed potatoes

- Cranberry sauce

- Turkey stuffing (made of dried bread cubes, diced onion and celery, and meat like sausage - optional)

- Lettuce leaves

- Mayonnaise (optional)

Let’s start assembling!



Step 1: Toast the bread slices. If you are using mayonnaise, spread it evenly on one side.



Step 2: Prepare the moist maker layer by soaking the third bread in heated turkey gravy.



Step 3: Back to the sandwich, while the moist maker is soaking, reheat the turkey slices, potatoes and stuffing.



Step 4: Assemble! Spread a layer of cranberry juice over the first base bread. Add a couple of slices of turkey followed by some stuffing. Carefully add the gravy-soaked moist maker on the stuffing and top it off with a layer of mashed potatoes, more roasted turkey slices and lettuce leaves.



Step 5: Place the third slice of bread and ask the Phoebe in your group to write you a note to protect that lip-smacking sandwich from your boss!



Also read: Here is the recipe for Bombay masala sandwich for you to try this National Sandwich Day